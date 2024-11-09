A middle-class party: The GOP’s new path to the American dream

The Republican Party reveals itself as a national middle-class party. A party that is friendly to earned success and those in need looking for a hand up. A party where the middle, bottom, and top are not divided and play a zero-sum game but are instead united in the pursuit and possession of the ever-optimistic American dream.

A patriotic party. A party that loves America — warts and all. A party with America First self-confidence and swagger on a global stage. Not chauvinism, but swagger. Which just happens to be good for everyone.

Pax Americana is not a global occupier or welfare state, but a beacon of freedom and hope to the nations.

A party for men and women alike — from Elon and Tulsi to the forgotten women and men across our great nation. A party of equals who know what a woman is, know what a man is, and celebrate the complementary difference. A love, marriage, baby carriages, "worried about the cost of living and growing prosperity" party.

A party that takes care of its own and defends its sovereignty. That takes full advantage of the natural resources to underwrite American prosperity at home and global peace and stability abroad.

A party that does not withdraw from the world but leads it through good example and willingness to defend and enforce its clearly stated prerogatives. A party willing to make long-term win-win deals. A party willing to use carrots and sticks to defend and pursue its interests.

A party that is dedicated to prudently guiding, funding, and restraining a military that is without equal.

A nation that fights wars to win and not occupy. When we win, we do so decisively and our former foes become prosperous friends.

