Sara Gonzales responds to New York Times’ ‘hit piece’ linking her H-1B fraud exposé to racism claims

Last month, BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales set out on an investigation with a hunch that not every company sponsoring workers under the H-1B visa program in Texas was operating honestly.

After researching public records in the USCIS H-1B Employer Data Hub, she physically visited the listed office addresses of several such companies and found that the addresses corresponded to single-family residential homes with no visible signs of business operations or staff present, despite the companies having sponsored multiple foreign workers under the program.

Sara’s reporting prompted Governor Greg Abbott (R) to direct state agencies and universities to freeze new H-1B visa petitions to prioritize Texans for employment. In addition, Attorney General Ken Paxton launched a sweeping investigation into three North Texas companies for potential sham operations and visa abuse.

Now, however, the New York Times in a recent article titled “How the Visa Debate for Foreign Workers Fuels Racism Against South Asians” is framing the broader debate over H-1B visas, including Sara’s investigation into potential fraud in Texas, as fueling racism against South Asians, particularly Indians, who make up many of the H-1B visa holders..

“In Frisco, the tensions over H-1B were heightened by a conservative content creator who recently posted a much-watched video in which she made claims about possible H-1B fraud in the area," author Amy Qin wrote, directly referencing Sara’s reporting.

On this episode of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered,” Sara responds to what she interprets as a “hit piece” on her from the New York Times.

“If the New York Times wants to take a swing at me, at least have the decency to name me,” she says.

“They don’t want to name me because they don’t want to give my exposé more exposure. The ‘much-watched video’ — they couldn’t even say, like, millions of people watched it.”

Even still, Sara says her glass is “half full.”

“You’re over the target if the New York Times sees that you did something that is so good, that is so truthful and well done and important that they don’t even want to name you because if they said Sara Gonzalez actually posted this crazy exposé, people might be able to watch it,” she says, “and then if they watched it, they might stop being on the New York Times’ side because they’d see the truth.”

But the New York Times, Sara says, is “not interested in seeking truth.”

“They just want to make this about race because then they can turn their eye from what is actually going on.”

To hear more of Sara’s response, watch the episode above.

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred takes on news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.