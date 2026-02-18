Teen Vogue now pushing anti-ICE propaganda despite reports of its demise

Liberals were outraged when Conde Nast announced that Teen Vogue was going to be absorbed into Vogue.com and would no longer be independent, but the brand continues to publish extremist propaganda.

Teen Vogue was constantly ridiculed and derided by right-wing news outlets for regularly publishing degenerate sexual content and far-left Marxist stories intended to radicalize teens.

'We can watch as our neighbors disappear or we can build on these proven strategies to protect the diverse communities we've built together.'

Despite reports of its demise, the outlet is still working to despoil the virtue of teenagers online.

In the op-ed titled "ICE Watch Programs Can Protect Immigrants in Your Neighborhood — Here’s What to Know," activist Nikki Marín Baena teaches teens how to oppose federal immigration law enforcement.

Baena said her group offered "trainings in immigrant neighborhood parking lots and ... Spanish-language videos with tips for how to spot ICE agents."

The group also set up an "emergency cash-assistance fund to provide small grants, usually between $300 and $2,000, to help" families of people detained by ICE "stave off eviction and afford the first payment to an immigration attorney."

She posted a link to a guidebook for those who wanted to set up a "hotline, neighborhood watch, or cash-assistance program."

Baena concluded, "As deportations ramp up again, we have a choice: We can watch as our neighbors disappear or we can build on these proven strategies to protect the diverse communities we've built together."

Teen Vogue pushed the article Monday to its followers on Facebook.

A statement from Vogue in Nov. 2025 said that the brand would "remain a distinct editorial property, with its own identity and mission," but the focus would change to "career development, cultural leadership, and other issues that matter most to young people."

Apparently that includes anti-ICE propaganda.

