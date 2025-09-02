Affirming delusion, denying reality — and burying kids

The horror of a man setting out to murder children at church defies belief. The Minnesota Catholic school shooting last week left the nation stunned, with many grasping for explanations and redirecting grief into attacks on gun policies, school security, and even, outrageously, on prayer itself.

But one factor demands attention: the worsening mental health crisis in America. Our culture increasingly enables, rather than treats, serious psychological disorders. And in this case, one condition in particular — transgenderism — deserves special scrutiny.

The recurring presence of trans-identifying shooters should alarm every lawmaker and every medical professional.

The emerging facts about the shooter reveal a deeply disturbed individual. His writings and grotesque images showed a man in desperate need of psychiatric care, yet he found affirmation instead of help. His delusions were encouraged, not confronted, and the result was catastrophic.

The pattern is becoming familiar. This tragedy mirrors the 2023 Nashville shooting, where a woman identifying as a man killed six students and teachers at her former Christian school. Other recent attacks, from Colorado Springs to Aberdeen, Maryland, also involved trans-identifying shooters.

Meanwhile, a staggering number of young Americans are being swept into this delusion. Surveys suggest that nearly 1 in 3 teenagers now claim some form of trans or “gender-diverse” identity. The trend skews heavily under age 35, a clear sign that cultural indoctrination and medical malpractice are driving young Americans to deny biological reality.

The truth remains unchanged: Humanity has two sexes. Males produce small gametes, females produce large ones. That is the basis of reproduction. That is science. “Follow the science,” we are told — until it points somewhere inconvenient.

Parents are bullied with the claim that failing to “affirm” their child’s identity will cause suicide. Schools push the ideology on children barely old enough to read. Doctors who should offer counseling instead pump minors full of dangerous hormones, mutilate their healthy bodies, and reinforce the lie that society, not their confusion, is the real problem. The result is not relief but deeper misery and hostility.

The Minnesota shooter himself admitted the betrayal in his final writings, expressing regret over the “brainwashing” he had embraced. His screeds were filled with self-loathing that soon turned outward. When “affirmation” fails, when surgeries and hormones leave the underlying pain untouched, some lash out — against themselves or against others.

The responsibility for the massacre in Minneapolis rests with the man who plotted, armed himself, and carried out this evil act. His hatred was written in loathsome slogans on his weapons and shouted through his crimes. But America ignores the mental health crisis feeding such hatred at its peril.

The recurring presence of trans-identifying shooters should alarm every lawmaker and every medical professional. It is past time to end the malpractice of so-called gender-affirming care. Those struggling with gender dysphoria need real psychiatric help, not a dangerous charade. Until that happens, more atrocities will follow — and more innocents will get hurt.