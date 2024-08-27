Behind the DNC’s Trojan horse campaign

Last week, Democrat power players delivered a succession of self-congratulatory speeches at the Democratic National Convention, riddled with the-best-is-yet-to-come buzzwords like “change,” “joy,” and even “wonderfully magical.”

After Democrats dethroned our incoherent sitting president, these self-described “defenders of democracy” have installed Kamala Harris at the top of the Democratic Party ticket — without a single voter casting a ballot to put her there.

Biden may be out of touch and incompetent, but the dangerously liberal Harris-Walz ticket is the most extreme ever to get so close to the presidency.

The convention quickly disposed of Biden on the first night. It was hard to find anyone who seemed to remember that Kamala Harris has been helping him create crisis after crisis for the past four years.

“Hope is making a comeback,” Michelle Obama told the convention audience. Which raises the question: Where has hope been over the last four years of Harris’ administration? It’s not 2008. We don't need you to articulate the Democrat dreamscape; most of us are already living the nightmare after your party reigned for 12 of the past 16 years.

In her acceptance speech, Harris spoke as if she has not already been in office for more than 1,000 days. She wants Americans to forget that she has the power to act, negotiate legislation, and “unite” us as she promised — right now. Why hasn’t she done that already? She’s asking voters for a huge promotion but failed to mention her job performance so far.

Despite attempts from Democratic Party puppeteers to shelter Harris from the press and veil her radical policy platforms, it has become increasingly clear that Biden has not been in control for some time, meaning Harris has been in the driver’s seat of this disastrous administration.

Worse still, the socialist record of her pick for vice president, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, shows her administration would move our country even farther to the left — not toward the center as her shrouded campaign would have voters believe.

There are so many far-left and unpopular policies in their arsenal that it’s hard to decide where to start.

First, since Joe Biden put her in charge of the border — a fact Democrats are trying to bury or deny — Harris has overseen the worst invasion in U.S. history. As governor, Walz handed out driver’s licenses, free health care, and taxpayer-funded college tuition to illegal immigrants.

Harris promised to ban fracking — putting hundreds of thousands of people out of work and driving energy prices even higher, all to appease climate alarmists. Meanwhile, Walz has pushed for Minnesota to copy California’s radical vehicle emission standards that will enrich China, kneecap the state’s auto industry, and empower bureaucrats over the free market.

Harris and Walz, both vocal proponents of “Medicare for all,” argue for eliminating private health insurance entirely. This would force all Americans into government-run health care plans, causing many to lose their doctors and forcing hospitals to operate with the same efficiency as DMVs.

And despite student performance declining on his watch, Walz staunchly opposes parental rights and school choice, blocking parents from choosing the best education for their children and preventing students from having the best opportunities to succeed.

As a teachers’ union darling, Walz kept Minnesota schools closed for months in response to COVID-19, even though data had proven it was safe to put kids back in classrooms. The following year, just 45% of Minnesota students were proficient in math, a 10-point drop after Walz took office.

In a manner similar to corrupt Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Harris and Walz are radically pro-criminal. As California’s attorney general, Harris opposed the state’s “three strikes” law that keeps violent criminals in jail and worked to end cash bail, putting more criminals back on the street. As a U.S. senator in 2020, Harris helped bail out dangerous Black Lives Matter rioters. Meanwhile, Walz wants murderers and rapists to vote. He signed a bill allowing convicted felons to vote before completing their probation or parole.

There is nothing joyous, liberating, or “wonderfully magical” about the possibility of a Harris-Walz regime. As their record shows, they want to concentrate power and expand federal control over virtually every aspect of American life.

Americans are already feeling the repercussions of Harris and Walz’s progressive policies. Even DNC “freedom” branding can’t mask the most extensive overreach of federal power to date.

Harris’ Trojan horse campaign will continue to hide behind rich celebrities, cringey memes, and happy talk from the Obamas — but Americans should know the dangers of what Kamala Harris is attempting to slip through the gates of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.