Biblical truth outshines feminist fiction in Lily Phillips’ OnlyFans stunt

The reaction to the OnlyFans model who recently slept with 100 men in a single day is a needed reminder that feminist propaganda is no match for biblical truth. Lily Phillips is the 23-year-old British woman who recently filmed herself having sex with dozens of strangers and posted it to her OnlyFans page. But the YouTube documentary about her stunt sparked intense reaction online when it was released in early December.

Despite decades of feminists trying to convince the public that women should — and can — have sex just like men, I didn’t see a single think piece claiming Phillips as an exemplar of sex positivity. In fact, several female commentators wanted to shift attention to the men who participated in Lily’s experiment.

Lily Phillips decided to play with fire and is feeling the burn right now. Let’s hope she will come to her senses before she is completely consumed.

This didn’t surprise me one bit. Many women want every “privilege” they associate with being a man — except being responsible for their actions. Yes, Phillips was visibly shaken after having sex with 100 men in a day, but she was no victim. She came up with the idea, recruited the men, and posted her activity on her OnlyFans page.

If Andrew Tate said he wanted to sleep with 100 women in a day, no one would have a problem criticizing him for being a sex-crazed degenerate. To make things worse, Lily Phillips is now planning to have sex with 1,000 men in early 2025 in an attempt to break a world record.

The women whose first impulse was to criticize the men who participated in Phillips’ self-degradation were tacitly acknowledging that attempts to reclaim the word “slut” and declarations that “sex work is work” are lies. Despite decades of social conditioning meant to convince us that men and women are identical sexual beings, deep down they believe those men should have protected Lily from herself.

They are right. I would be ashamed of my sons if they walked into a room with condoms strewn on the floor to participate in something so degrading, but the men who participated didn’t show their faces or allow their real voices to be broadcast.

Lily is the person trying to become famous for selling sex, and the physical consequences of her actions are likely the least of her worries. She already admitted feeling a sense of shame over her chosen “career” path. She will likely find it hard to find a decent man willing to marry her. Many people will hear her confessions and think they are a sign that society needs to become more tolerant and accepting. Nothing could be farther from the truth.

The revulsion people feel when reading Lily’s story — and the conflicted emotions she expressed in the documentary — are signs of a conscience that has not been completely destroyed.

On a personal level, the news really is bad for Lily Phillips. She sounded like a woman whose soul died in that room.

Thankfully, Christians are made spiritually alive through Jesus. As it says in John 3:16, “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life.” This is the good news that she needs to hear.

Some people claim to believe in God but think Christ’s atonement for sin only covers the minor, private sins. When it comes to strippers, prostitutes, fornicators, adulterers, or homosexuals, they assume some people are too far gone for God to save.

The apostle Paul certainly wasn’t one of these people. After rattling off a list of sins that keep people in spiritual bondage, he utters six of the most important words in the Bible: “And such were some of you.” Lily Phillips hasn’t done anything in front of a camera for money that disqualifies her from receiving the forgiveness God promises to every person who turns from sin to follow Jesus Christ.

The responses to Lily Phillips were not just a repudiation of second-wave feminism. They were also a useful reminder that atheism can attempt to explain the origins of human life but has no answer for the source of human worth. If humans are simply evolved creatures who make their own choices and define their own reality, nothing would justify the reactions provoked by a woman having sex with 100 men in a day.

People who truly believe Lily Phillips and the men who subscribe to her content are no more than apes with agency wouldn’t assign any moral value to what they are doing. They would nod in agreement when she refers to herself as a feminist and explains her decision to profit from the men sexualizing her.

But Christians who believe men and women are made in the image of God know that dignity and worth come from our creator — not our bank accounts or subscriber counts. They know that sex creates a powerful connection between a man and a woman, which is why it’s meant for a husband and wife within a marriage covenant.

A flame can warm a home when it’s contained in a fireplace but will destroy a house if it escapes its proper place. In the same way, sex creates a sense of security and closeness when enjoyed within marriage but leads to a very different set of emotions outside that context. Lily Phillips decided to play with fire and is feeling the burn right now. Let’s hope she will come to her senses before she is completely consumed.