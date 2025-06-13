Chris Murphy cops out on trans athletes: ‘I don’t have girls’

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) recently appeared on New York Times columnist Ross Douthat’s “Interesting Times” podcast. The conversation touched on several big political topics, but one moment stood out — not for its insight, but for its sheer evasiveness.

Douthat asked Murphy whether he found it unfair for biological males to compete in girls’ sports. Murphy’s answer? “I don’t have girls.”

The facts are indisputable: Chris Murphy stands on the wrong side of one of the clearest-cut issues in American politics.

Instead of addressing a question that concerns millions of American families, the senator dismissed it based on the composition of his own household. When Douthat pressed him to show empathy for those who do have daughters, Murphy claimed that “lots of parents of girls” in Connecticut don’t see any problem with it.

Really, Senator? On an 80-20 issue, your go-to argument rests on anecdotal outliers who are fine with their daughters competing against biological males? As Joe Biden might say, c’mon, man!

Sure, such parents exist — but they’re rare. The overwhelming majority of moms and dads, whether they have daughters or not, understand that allowing males to compete in girls’ sports is fundamentally unfair.

You don’t need to have a daughter to see the injustice. Anyone paying attention can recognize a rigged contest when a biological male steps onto the field, court, or track. As a mother of three sons, I understand the biological differences firsthand — and I’ve seen just how dangerous it can be when girls are forced to compete against boys.

Murphy surely understands this too. He even mentioned that his sons play competitive travel sports. Every father of male athletes knows the advantage boys possess. The idea that Murphy genuinely believes girls can fairly compete against biological males stretches the bounds of credibility. More likely, partisan ideology has overridden his common sense.

Reserving girls’ sports for girls isn’t discrimination. Saying you’re a girl doesn’t make you one. Female athletes have no obligation to indulge a make-believe ideology that denies biological reality.

Since Congress passed Title IX in 1972, women and girls have had the legal right to fair competition, which includes female-only athletic events and locker rooms. That means girls shouldn’t be forced to change clothes next to males or be exposed to male genitalia in private spaces — yet Murphy supports exactly that, so long as those males claim to identify as female.

RELATED: USA Today obliterated online over bizarre claim about transgender athletes

Photo by Kirby Lee/Getty Images

This is not a fringe position. It is now the standard view of the Democratic Party and most public school districts. And it has consequences.

When boys enter girls’ events, girls lose — podium spots, medals, school records, regional and national competition slots, even college scholarships. They lose their shot at excellence. They lose their privacy. And apparently, if you ask Senator Murphy, that’s just fine — because his kids aren’t affected.

After some prodding from Douthat, Murphy finally gave a definitive answer: “Yes, my conclusion is that I would support those athletes being able to participate in my community.”

But who are “those athletes”? He means males who identify as females. And yes, they absolutely should be allowed to participate — on boys’ teams.

Title IX applies in every zip code. It was written to protect girls. It still does — if we enforce it.

Whether Senator Murphy genuinely believes what he said or is simply toeing the Democratic Party line is a question only he and his conscience can answer. But the facts are indisputable: He stands on the wrong side of one of the clearest-cut issues in American politics. He may not have daughters, but that does not excuse him from standing up for those who do.