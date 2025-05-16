Democrats pick Beijing over Trump in shocking trade war poll

In a development that would have shocked most Americans just a decade ago, a new poll shows more Democrats now hope China wins the trade war with the United States than want their own country to come out ahead. That’s not exaggeration. It’s not spin. It’s a brutal fact.

A national survey I co-authored for the Heartland Institute and Rasmussen Reports found that 32% of likely Democratic voters want China to prevail, while just 30% say they support the Trump administration in the conflict. Another 38% say they’re unsure.

The poll should serve as a wake-up call. We are not just facing a battle over policy. We’re engaged in a war over the very soul of our country.

By comparison, 88% of likely Republican voters support the Trump administration in the trade war. Among voters who identify as politically unaffiliated, just 16% favor China over the United States.

Think about that. A growing number of Democrats would rather see a repressive communist regime — one that jails political dissidents, censors speech, and persecutes religious minorities — defeat America in an economic showdown, simply to spite Donald Trump.

This isn’t just disturbing. It’s un-American.

The poll results reveal a troubling reality about today’s left. Partisan hatred has overtaken even the most basic sense of national loyalty. It’s no longer about what helps America — it’s about what hurts Donald Trump, even if that means handing a strategic victory to our greatest geopolitical adversary.

This debate isn’t about tariff policy. Reasonable people can disagree on trade. This is about cheering on a totalitarian regime simply because it opposes a U.S. president. That’s not ideology — it’s pure partisan spite. And it should alarm every American who values country over party.

Some might dismiss this as ignorance. But the survey suggests something deeper. Everyone understands what the Chinese communist regime represents. This is the government that covered up the COVID-19 outbreak, steals hundreds of billions worth of U.S. intellectual property annually, and props up its economy with forced labor.

Yet, a large share of Democratic voters would still rather see China win a trade war than watch Trump succeed.

This is the rot at the core of the modern progressive movement: a deep, pathological loathing for everything that even resembles traditional American values — capitalism, strength, independence, and yes, national pride. That’s why so many on the left can’t bring themselves to cheer for a U.S. victory in a confrontation with a foreign adversary.

It’s no longer enough to assume that all Americans, no matter how fiercely they disagree, are on the same team when it comes to defending our national interest. That assumption is now demonstrably false.

The fight for the future of the United States is not just happening in Washington — it’s happening in the hearts and minds of our fellow citizens. And based on this data, that fight is far from over.