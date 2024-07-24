Did Nancy Pelosi hold a gun to Biden’s head?

This is the third time in three presidential elections that the Democratic Party elites have subverted democracy to choose a presidential candidate.

A report on Friday indicated that Joe Biden would withdraw from the presidential election on Sunday. That came as news to the White House and the Biden campaign, which denied the rumors as late as Saturday night. In fact, before the post on X went up Sunday, nobody in the White House knew for certain what Biden would do.

The current matchup of Donald Trump versus Kamala Harris won’t be the last word in this wild election year.

The Democratic Party elites claim Biden dropped out because of poor polling and a lack of money. They say Biden’s continuation as the Democratic Party’s nominee would wipe out the Democratic Party, staff, friends, and donors, all of whom have already abandoned him. I don't think that’s why Biden dropped out. Why did they announce on Friday that a message would be coming from the White House and that he would withdraw or perhaps resign? Why didn't Joe Biden publicly announce his resignation on that day? Something definitely smells rank about this.

Here’s what bothers me. When you do something this dramatic, when you become the first president in American history to drop out in the middle of a presidential race, you wouldn’t just spring it on everyone. You would give a public speech. Yet in this bizarre public statement on X announcing that he is stepping down as the Democratic nominee, Biden said he would address it publicly this week. Why? Why didn’t he wait to address it from the Oval Office like all other presidents? Why would he delay a public statement regarding a decision of this magnitude?



My guess is there was another gun waiting to go off. Someone — or some people — told Biden, “You have until 2:00 p.m. on Sunday to withdraw.” Or what? What did Joe Biden get in return for dropping his candidacy? Were there promises made to Biden that he would not be held responsible for any crimes he might have committed?



Did they say, “Look, Joe, we know there is some really compelling evidence that you’re selling out your country. We will make sure that goes away and you and your family will be pardoned. But you have until 2:00 p.m. on Sunday.” That feels like speculation, but it’s not unimaginable or out of the question.



There was also the fact that they could pardon him if he stepped down from the presidency entirely. I don’t think he’s going to be president through the end of the year, let alone next January 20. But the powers that be can pardon him if he’s not the president, and they’ll spin it by saying that they just had to pardon the Bidens to protect them against Trump’s ruthless quest for revenge. They'll say Trump would just put all the Bidens in jail out of political spite, and they simply couldn’t let that happen. That will be good enough, apparently, for a lot of Democrats.

I believe former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was the driving force behind all of this. Don't you just love how over the last few weeks, the California Democrat kept saying, “We want Joe Biden to make the decision himself”? Then Joe would say, "I made the decision, and I'm staying." Yeah, right. She already had made that decision, and she put the gun to Biden's head to make him comply.

Alex Soros previously said he would not endorse Kamala Harris. Yet he did nearly immediately on Monday. A lot of Democrats seem to be getting in line behind Harris, albeit reluctantly. Yet Barack and Michelle Obama strangely have not endorsed her yet. That furthers my suspicions that Harris won’t be the candidate in the end. I did make a bet with my co-host Stu Burguiere earlier this year that Michelle Obama would be the Democratic nominee.

This is another lingering question: Why didn't Biden step down as president of the United States altogether? If he is not capable of running a campaign, he is certainly not capable of running the White House.



The 25th Amendment may have been the gun that was about to go off: “We are either going to take you out of the Oval Office, or we will leave you as president so you can finish your term. We will have parades for you, and you will be remembered as one of the greatest presidents of all time. People will remember you like George Washington, stepping aside for the good of the country and the good of the party. Otherwise, we will invoke the 25th.” That is a possible gun that could have gone off.

But if this man is not fit enough to run for re-election, then I don’t want him in a room with Vladimir Putin or Xi Jinping, either. I don't want him on the telephone with anybody for that matter. He is a walking national security risk.

There is more going on behind the scenes, and I doubt that the current matchup of Donald Trump versus Kamala Harris will be the last word in this wild election year.

