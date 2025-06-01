‘Disease X’ coming? WHO’s ‘replicon’ plan looks like doom

On Monday, May 5, President Trump signed an executive order banning “dangerous gain-of-function biological research in the United States and around the world.” This directive added muscle to his previous decision to withdraw from the World Health Organization. However, the United States remains vulnerable to international control.

Let’s review the history.

Until President Trump severs all remaining ties between the United States and the WHO, the public health of all Americans remains under threat of global government control.

On January 30, 2020, Tedros Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization, announced a “public health emergency of international concern.” With these magic words, Tedros put into force the WHO's International Health Regulations that supercharged the WHO into a one-world government health agency with the legal authority to declare pandemic sovereignty over all member nations, including the United States.

Tedros (as he is known) was born in Ethiopia and is not a medical doctor. Still, he is a Marxist and member of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, a group the Ethiopian government has classified as a terrorist organization. So Tedros, by extension, is not only a Marxist, but he’s also a terrorist. Tedros handled the COVID-19 response by running cover for the Chinese Communist Party, denying resolutely that the virus leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and setting the stage for medical martial law and planet depopulation.

On January 20, 2025, President Trump finally withdrew the United States from the World Health Organization. Under terms of the WHO constitution, however, America’s involvement will not end officially until January 23, 2026.

Enter the Pentagon’s Defense Health Agency. The DHA monitors vaccine creation and “communicable” diseases and determines disease origination. The DHA uses the CDC for guidance, and its Influenza Division “provides ... leadership for the detection ... and control of influenza in the United States and around the world.” More importantly, the DHA still maintains “a vital partnership” with the WHO in a collaboration that includes "expanding military biodefense vaccine manufacturing."

This could become especially alarming if the world faces “Disease X.”

“Disease X” is the generic term the WHO uses to refer to an anticipated but unspecified future pandemic. That future may be now. Our research suggests that “Disease X” has already been weaponized and released in the form of a gain-of-function-enhanced version of COVID-19 that is more contagious and possibly more lethal than its predecessor.

A new “vaccine” to combat the next pandemic includes a “replicon” that continues to reproduce the active ingredient of the virus spike protein throughout a patient's body, even after the patient is dead. Replicon is a self-amplifying mRNA technology that copies itself and crosses between species. There is no known antidote that can stop the replicon from propagating the pathogenic COVID-19 spike protein.

Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

A more contagious and fast-acting version of COVID-19 propelled through the body by a replicon vaccine could well become a highly lethal nightmare pandemic concoction. In 2024, scientists in Japan developed the world’s first replicon vaccine, brand-named “Kostaive.”

Knowing that the United States remains tied to the WHO until next January and that the DHA maintains a “partnership” with the organization, what assurance do we have that our military would not bow to the WHO if the WHO defied the U.S. commander in chief by declaring a “Disease X global health emergency” that required forced replicon vaccination?

Until President Trump issues an executive order severing all remaining ties between the NIH, the CDC, and the DHA and the World Health Organization, the public health of all Americans remains under threat of global government control.

Ghebreyesus is, in our view, the most powerful and potentially dangerous person on the planet. With his connections and self-professed infallibility, what possibly could go wrong?

Editor’s note: This article has been adapted from “Disease X and Medical Martial Law: Defeating the Globalist Plan to Depopulate the World and Enslave the Remnant” (Post Hill Press).