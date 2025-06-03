Open borders, burned streets: Immigration insanity hits Boulder

In Boulder, Colorado, a peaceful march by the Jewish group Run for Their Lives turned into a war zone on Sunday afternoon. A man armed with a “makeshift flamethrower” blasted fire into the crowd, then hurled Molotov cocktails. The suspect's name? Mohamed Sabry Soliman — an Egyptian national who overstayed his visa and has remained in the United States illegally since 2023. The attacker injured eight people, ages 52 to 88. One victim, an 88-year-old Holocaust survivor, now fights for her life in critical condition.

Witnesses say Soliman screamed “Free Palestine” and other anti-Israel slogans as he attacked. The FBI now calls it what it clearly was: a politically motivated act of terrorism.

If we fail to draw a moral line now, the question won’t be where the Jews can go — but whether any of us are safe.

This wasn’t just another “incident.” It was a targeted attack on Jews in the public square. In 2025. In the United States of America.

America once stood as a beacon for the Jewish people, a haven when the rest of the world slammed its doors shut. But open-border policies have twisted that haven into something else entirely — a daylight nightmare.

More than two decades after 9/11, after all the promises to close the gaps that allowed terrorists to enter and remain in the United States, the basic failure to enforce immigration law has yet again put innocent lives at risk.

This is not a partisan talking point. It is a moral reckoning.

We have traded hard-won lessons for slogans. Sovereignty for sentiment. Borders for ideology. And now anti-Semitism, long dismissed as a relic of the past or a marginal threat, is burning — literally — on our streets.

A harrowing precedent

We have seen this pattern before. On Kristallnacht in 1938, synagogues were set ablaze. Jewish homes and businesses were destroyed. Ordinary citizens were attacked while the world looked away. It was the beginning of a campaign of annihilation that ended in the gas chambers of Auschwitz.

Today, we again see Jewish communities targeted with violence. We see Jewish students harassed on campuses. We hear chants of “From the river to the sea” echoing in our cities — not from fringe radicals but from organized coalitions openly embraced by political leaders, university professors, and corporate brands. And now, we witnessed a woman who escaped the concentration camps’ ovens as a little girl nearly burned alive in broad daylight in a so-called “sanctuary city.”

Photo by Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu via Getty Images

The press continues its singular obsession with Donald Trump and his supporters. We are told that they — builders of factories, champions of border enforcement — are the greatest threat to democracy.

But let me ask plainly: Who is actually committing these acts of violence? Who is calling for the destruction of Israel? Who is throwing firebombs into peaceful protests?

It is not Trump voters. It is radicals animated by an ideology that cloaks hate in the language of justice and casts terrorism as resistance.

If not here, where?

The West is not just a place — it is an idea: built on law, liberty, and the belief that all people are created equal. If we permit lawlessness in the name of compassion, if we excuse anti-Semitism under the guise of activism, we are not advancing justice. We are dismantling the very foundations of our society.

The Jewish people have been expelled from nearly every land on Earth. They were told to go back to where they came from — and now, even in Israel, they are told they do not belong. So where are they supposed to go?

If we do not draw a clear moral line now, the question will no longer be where the Jews can go but where any of us will be safe.

Let’s not deceive ourselves: This is not just about Jewish safety. It is about whether the moral architecture of the West can still hold.

Yes, the stakes are that high. America was meant to be a “city on a hill.” But cities burn when no one defends them — when people forget who they are, or worse, when they stop caring. Let us not be the generation that remembers freedom only by the smell of its ashes.

Now is the time to stand. Not in vengeance but in resolve. Not in fear but in truth.

Remember who we are. Remember what we built. And above all, remember what happens when we choose silence over courage.

