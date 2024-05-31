Don’t cower to the bullies who convicted Trump

On Thursday, I asked myself something that Ben Franklin asked himself as the Founding Fathers were writing the Declaration of Independence. As they were debating what should be included in the document, he looked at John Hancock's chair. It had a half sun engraved on it. He asked himself if it was a rising sun or a setting sun. He deemed, in the end, that it was a rising sun. He was right.

I asked myself the same question after a Manhattan jury convicted Donald Trump of 34 felonies. Does this mark a rising sun or a setting sun on our nation? Is this the day historians will write down as the end of America? Is this the day when our slumber and complacency finally caught up to us? Or is it the beginning of a new chapter?

Failure is not the end, nor was Thursday’s stain on American justice our end. It is simply a stepping stone to the path of greatness, a stepping stone to make America great again.

We, both in our national history and in our individual lives, are faced with challenges that test our resolve and push us to the limits. It's in these moments when everything seems unwinnable, when everything seems too steep to climb, when the odds are all against us, that you discover who you really are. Those are the times that forge your character.

We, as a nation, have been fat and lazy. We’ve had everything handed to us, and we don't really know who we are. Most people never change because they’re afraid. When I was at my worst, I was afraid there was nothing good in me, that here was nothing good to discover. I was afraid to look inside myself. But you’ll never find those things unless you look and embrace the hard things. You have to understand that every trial and every setback will make you stronger, wiser, and gentler.

America, today is the day of choosing. Today is the day it is now our turn to step up and save the republic and, consequently, the world. Make no mistake that the world is watching. I hope you feel the weight of that expectation. I hope you realize the sting of failure that will come if we don't step up.

I thought a lot of Teddy Roosevelt last night. To paraphrase his speech “The Man in the Arena,” it’s not the critic who counts, but the one who dares to step into the ring and risk everything. It’s the man who’s willing to fail over and over again if it means that he will stand against his accusers. He continues to get up, though he’s tired, his face marred with blood and mud. Despite all that, he gets up and fights again.

It's easy to quit. It is easy to believe that we have no chance. It is easy to be knocked down, and as humiliating as it is to lie face-down in the dirt, that’s exactly what every bully wants you to do. That’s why every bully demands that you stay down and don't get up lest you face a bigger beating.

But the man who inspires others to stand continues to get up — wobbly, barely able to fight — but he refuses to bend the knee and surrender to the bully. Failure is not the end, nor was Thursday’s stain on American justice our end. It is simply a stepping stone to the path of greatness, a stepping stone to make America great again.

That is not just a slogan for a political campaign. That is true. We have lost our way, and we will become an embarrassment for everything we say we stand for if we maintain the present course.

Each fall teaches us resilience. Each setback strengthens our determination. Every time we get up after the bully knocks us down, there is someone in the crowd watching who then turns our way and sees the bullies for who they really are. Oh, Lord, here are the words of my mouth: Save our republic. If we don't follow Him, He cannot help us.

What we have in front of us today is a decision. Do we get up, or do we lie face-down in the dirt?

What is possibly worth taking these beatings? Donald Trump is just a symbol. He's a symbol of what bullies do to anyone who refuses to play their game. Bullies come to town all the time, and they teach everybody go along with their rules. They whisper, “Don't you try to help that beaten man stand up.” We must decide if we will do their bidding or stand up to them. Will we stand idly by while the crowds chant “Barabbas!”? Building anything of value, whether it's a country, a career, a relationship, or simply our own character, requires unwavering dedication.

Those people who refuse to give in always end up winning.

We must be willing to get back up time and time again, to face our fears, to face our doubts, to press on no matter what happens to us. It is through that relentless effort that we become Americans. We discover our true potential as a people the world has always known as Americans — not the kind of Americans we've become, but the kind of Americans we've all striven to be throughout our history.

I've always believed the American was defined by a “can-do” spirit. The people who crossed the Rockies tamed the West. We change, rescue, and heal the world. I didn't realize how much until I studied history — real history, not the crap they teach you in school. I never really understood how stained our name is from those in power, those who only serve through corruption and greed and sometimes even evil.

But I have truly always believed, and I still believe today, that the American stands for honor, integrity, truth, and justice. That is the American way. To those of you who live in the shadow of fear around the world, yesterday may have changed that perception, but it did not change it for me. I will not surrender to those words.

We are not done. Each of us needs to come together. You don’t have to do anything grand, and I'm not going to do anything grand. We need to remember that every step forward, no matter how small, contributes to the journey of those who continue to stand up. Those people who refuse to give in always end up winning.

The value is not just in the destination but in the courage and perseverance that we show along the way. It wasn't that we always won with no cost. Americans have always paid a high price for what we believe. That's what's admirable, and quite honestly, I think that's what Americans have lost and what has put us into this position. By doing the hard things, by refusing to give up, we build a legacy of strength and integrity, and I fear we’ve squandered it because we didn’t understand it. That’s what we’ve lost. That is what the world will lose should we fail — should America fail. It’s time to get up from the dirt and stand.

