FBI’s ‘radar’ fails again: Is America safe under an unchecked government?

A strange and concerning incident took place at a recent Trump rally in Tucson, Arizona. About 20 attendees experienced mysterious symptoms, such as blurred vision and facial swelling, shortly after the event.

While we don’t yet know what caused this, some speculate that it could have been a chemical attack. Given the political violence over the past few years, many are questioning whether this was another instance of Democrats and the media inciting violence against Trump supporters.

This incident at the Tucson rally isn’t just a one-off. It’s part of a much bigger problem with the FBI.

Arizona journalist Christy Kelly appeared on “Blaze News Tonight” last week to discuss the story. She interviewed 10 attendees who became ill after the rally. Every person reported that the event seemed perfectly fine, but about 20 to 30 minutes after leaving, they began experiencing alarming symptoms: stinging noses, blurred vision, and redness around their eyes.

Many ended up in emergency rooms, and some were diagnosed with bilateral ocular chemical burns. That’s not some minor irritation. We’re talking chemical burns in their eyes! While doctors initially suggested the symptoms could be from extreme lighting or an airborne irritant, the diagnoses point to something more severe.

Though both the event center and local law enforcement were notified, neither the venue nor Tucson police have issued a statement about the possible chemical exposure. Thankfully, the Trump campaign is investigating to find out what really happened. But the silence from officials is deafening, raising the question: Does anyone even care any more?

I’ve been talking about this on my show for years now. How many times have we heard from the FBI after a mass shooting or assassination attempt that “the suspect was on our radar”? That’s comforting, especially since all these people on your radar seem to go forward with their crimes.

Just look at Ryan Wesley Routh, Trump’s second would-be assassin. He was in possession of an AK-47 despite multiple run-ins with the law, including a three-hour standoff with law enforcement with a fully automatic machine gun back in 2002. If he was on the FBI’s radar back in 2019, how on earth was he able to obtain an AK-47 and get on Trump's golf course?

The FBI claims it receives thousands of tips each day, but here’s the trouble: Routh wasn’t just on the radar — he’d been involved in previous threats. Yet law enforcement did nothing. Why? Could it be incompetence, or is there something more sinister at play?

I’m not here to spin conspiracy theories, but let’s talk about conspiracy facts. We live in an era in which the government knows everything about us. With the power of artificial intelligence and all the data it collects, the FBI could easily identify unstable individuals like Routh. With the power the bureau holds, who’s to say it couldn’t manipulate someone into thinking he has a “responsibility” to act violently? I’m not saying it’s happening — but with the level of trust Americans have in their government at an all-time low, this most recent failure surely isn’t helping the case.



This kind of unchecked power is a problem no matter who’s in office.

Democrats, let me ask you: Do you trust this system? Would you still trust it if Trump gets re-elected? Unless you’re counting on a one-party state, this same government could one day be used against you. That’s why it’s essential that we demand the rule of law be enforced equally — regardless of political affiliation. The danger isn’t just to one side. The danger is to all of us.

The only way we protect ourselves from an out-of-control government is by ensuring that no one has this kind of power. Once it's in the hands of someone you don’t trust, it’s too late. And if we don’t demand accountability and equal justice now, it won’t be long before we find ourselves on the wrong side of that power. We may already be there.

