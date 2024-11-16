Donald Trump achieves rare feat with radical feminists after his big win

One of the greatest ironies that Donald Trump’s election victory helped expose is the futility of radical feminist ideology.

After Trump’s win, self-styled feminists — who, for some reason, believed the election was a referendum on "bodily autonomy" and the right to kill their unborn children through abortion — boasted on social media that they're now going to embrace traditional values in sex and relationships.

Well, kind of.

This reaction not only promotes conservative family values, but it naturally reduces abortion. A win-win for everyone.

While feminists aren't promoting traditional family values per se, they are embracing key traditional values including abstinence and being intentional about partner selection.

A social media post that went viral on the morning after Election Day encapsulated the ironic collapse of radical feminist ideology in the wake of Trump's victory.

"I am very much a radical feminist, I just don’t talk about it much. but I am literally so serious. guard your womb, SERIOUSLY. if [sic] you choose to be with a male, make sure he actually values & respects you at a human f***** being. this is ridiculous," the post read.

To recap: Because Trump won the election, feminists are now promoting the intentional decision to guard their wombs. In practical terms, this means not having random sexual encounters and engaging in sex only in the context of a deeply committed relationship — ideally marriage — in which both partners share the same outlook on life.

This reaction not only promotes virtue, but it naturally reduces abortion. A win-win for everyone.

The tremendous irony, of course, is that had feminists always vowed to exercise such discipline over their bodies and in their relationships, abortion likely would not have been their primary voting issue because they would not have needed to use abortion as birth control.

Not only are radical feminists accidentally promoting traditional values that negate the reason for nearly all abortions, but many are embracing the so-called 4B movement.

A vestige of South Korean culture in the 2010s, the 4B movement embraces four fundamental tenets:

No sex.

No giving birth.

No dating.

No marriage.

The popularity of the movement exploded on social media after Trump's victory, with women posting videos of themselves on TikTok pledging to become the movement's newest adherents.

One woman who spoke with the New York Times said she felt compelled to adopt the 4B movement because she needed to put “my best interest into my hands.”

Those interests, it turns out, include not having random sexual encounters, choosing not to engage in relationships with uncommitted partners who do not share similar moral beliefs, and removing the possibility of abortions.

On Election Day, Trump pulled off many feats that his detractors thought were impossible, including winning the popular vote, winning a significant share of nonwhite voters, and significantly narrowing margins in deep-blue bastions. But who could have predicted that his victory also would expose the shallowness of feminist ideology while driving feminists to embrace conservative beliefs on sex and relationships?

Conservatives everywhere give you thanks, Mr. President-elect.