For Charlie Kirk, conservatives will knock 500,000 New Jersey doors

“Doors win wars” is more than just a slogan. It’s a proven fact.

In Pennsylvania, our Citizens Alliance team executed the largest Republican ballot-chasing program in the country, knocking on more than 510,000 doors in 2024. The public goal was for Donald Trump to capture 33% of the mail-in vote. He earned 34.5% — and with it, Pennsylvania’s 19 electoral votes. That effort helped re-elect Trump as president.

The ‘New Jersey Chase’ is about more than one race. It’s about creating a model Republicans can replicate across the country.

Now we’re bringing that same fight to New Jersey.

With mail-in ballots already hitting mailboxes in the governor’s race, the “New Jersey Chase” has officially begun. The mission is simple: flip New Jersey red.

We aim to deliver a victory for Jack Ciattarelli, flip key state assembly seats, and push conservative leadership into county and local offices up and down the ballot.

Democrats have run a ballot-harvesting machine in New Jersey for decades. They exploited mail-in rules while Republicans sat on the sidelines, often complaining about the system instead of competing inside it. That ends now.

I’ve said it before: I don’t like mail-in voting. But I like losing even less. Until the rules change, we can’t let Democrats dominate the battlefield uncontested. The rules are the rules. Our job is to win under them.

So far, our New Jersey Chase team has knocked on 284,565 doors, encouraging Republicans to request, complete, and return their mail-in ballots.

Each door we knock and each conversation we have are about more than one election. It’s about building a culture of action on the right.

This mission is personal. On September 10, when my friend and mentor Charlie Kirk was assassinated for standing up for free expression and American values, something changed in all of us. I don’t need to spell it out — we saw it. The world saw it.

Charlie believed in the power of dialogue to move people off the sidelines and into the fight. He also believed in me.

When the Trump campaign needed someone to design and execute a ballot-chasing strategy in Pennsylvania, Charlie asked me to take it on. Together, we proved the establishment wrong.

Photo by Jon Putman/Anadolu via Getty Images

Now, in his memory, I’m channeling that same fight into New Jersey.

Our opponents are entrenched, ruthless, and armed with decades of political machinery. But they underestimate grassroots patriots who are willing to put their shoulders to the wheel and take their state back.

Jack Ciattarelli has the vision and leadership to restore sanity in Trenton. His victory would prove to the nation that even in deep-blue territory, conservatives can organize, fight, and win.

The “New Jersey Chase” is about more than one race. It’s about creating a model Republicans can replicate across the country — a model that turns every Trump supporter into a Trump voter, ensures every conservative voice is heard, and makes sure every ballot is counted.

We are building a red wall, one door at a time.

In New Jersey, we’ll prove the future belongs to those who knock, not those who sit back and hope. By November 4, we will have knocked on 500,000 doors.

For Charlie. For New Jersey. For America.