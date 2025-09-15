Charlie Kirk sparks viral Christian revival: 'I'm going to go take his seat for him'

Stories of renewed religious fervor have flooded the internet since Charlie Kirk's assassination.

The September 10 murder of Kirk was captured on video from multiple angles for all in the world to see. Socially, Kirk's murder has invigorated a passion among supporters not seen for generations.

'For some reason, whenever he's been talking about God, I am just trying to not lose control.'

In June, Kirk appeared on "The Iced Coffee Hour" for a 90-minute conversation on fake news, corruption, and greed. Just before the podcast ended, host Jack Selby asked Kirk, "If everything completely goes away, how do you want to be remembered?"

"If I die?!" Kirk quickly clarified.

Selby specified: "If you could be associated with one thing, how would you want to be remembered?"

Kirk's answer was clear.

"I want to be remembered for courage for my faith," he said. "That that would be the most important thing. Most important thing is my faith in my life."

Posthumously, Kirk's wish is coming true.

Kirk's grassroots activist organization, Turning Point USA, has already seen signs of a faith and freedom revival in young people across the country.

According to TPUSA spokesman Andrew Kolvet, the organization has received more than 32,000 inquiries over the past weekend about starting new campus chapters of the organization.

Kolvet added, "To put that in perspective, TPUSA currently has 900 official college chapters and around 1,200 high school chapters, with a presence on 3,500 total. Charlie's vision to have a Club America chapter (our high school brand) in every high school in America (around 23,000) will come true much much faster than he could have ever possibly imagined."

Kirk has clearly inspired Christians both new and old to head back to church or pick up a Bible. That much is clear even in the comments section of TPUSA's pages.

"I went to church today for the first time in 15 years. Thank you, Charlie, for bringing me to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Until the day we meet, brother," a man named David Perez wrote on a post about an event honoring Kirk.

On another TPUSA post with a drawing of Kirk, a woman named Samantha Lynn said that while she had not been to church in 10 years, she would be taking her entire family to service the Sunday after Kirk's death.

"I've never felt more called to incorporate God more in our lives. I owe that all to Charlie and the legacy he leaves behind," Lynn wrote.

These comments were only the start; tens of millions of viewers have tuned in to TikTok, for example, to hear similar accounts.

A man named Kevin Leonard spoke to over 1 million viewers on his TikTok account when he revealed he had only been to a church service twice in his entire life, but he wanted to go last Sunday to fill Kirk's seat.

"Since Charlie Kirk is unable to go this Sunday, I'm going to go take his seat for him," the man revealed.

"It was really good," Leonard said in a follow-up video. "I will continue to go back."

The content creator added that he would start donating the money he had made off the video views to a worthy cause.

Furthermore, a quarter of a million viewers watched a woman named Brittany explain that she and her husband were inspired to go to church for the first time in 20 years.

"It was the first time for our children," she explained.

Brittany added that she wanted to raise her three sons to be "as strong in their convictions as Charlie Kirk."

Thanks to Kirk's tireless work, not only are church parking lots full, but followers are expressing feelings that they have never felt before. In fact, many who were just casual viewers of Kirk's content have been exposed to more faith-based videos.

"I've seen his content before, but only him debating the college kids. I've never seen anything else," explained one young male.

"Brother, ever since he passed away three days ago, every time I see a video of him talking about his faith, bro, straight water works, like, I can't," he stated. "It's almost hard to control."

"For some reason, whenever he's been talking about God, I am just trying to not lose control.

"And I've had a few people telling me, like, maybe it's God trying to reach out to you, which sounds crazy to me because I've never believed in God, ever. I've always been like, that doesn't exist. It's not real. But it doesn't make sense. It's like, why would I get so — I'm not an emotional dude at all. So for me to get like uncontrollably emotional about this thing that I don't even believe in, it's like, well, why is that happening?"

These powerful words are everywhere online and prove that Kirk is being remembered exactly how he hoped.

