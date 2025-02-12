Foreign aid or foreign influence? USAID’s true purpose unveiled

The U.S. Agency for International Development is making headlines for waste, fraud, and abuse. While those issues are real, they are not accidental. The agency has been functioning exactly as intended.

USAID was deliberately designed as a tool of statecraft, funneling billions of taxpayer dollars to nongovernmental organizations both domestically and internationally. Some of these funds ended up benefiting Hamas in Gaza through intermediaries, while other grants supported media organizations that promoted narratives favorable to those in power.

This created a closed propaganda loop. USAID not only facilitated regime change abroad but also fueled misinformation at home, feeding misleading reports to American citizens and members of Congress. The agency served a dual purpose: reinforcing U.S. influence while strategically undermining adversaries. It became a relic of an America that prioritized economic interests over democratic ideals.

The real issue isn’t just that USAID was riddled with corruption. The deeper problem is that, for decades, the post-World War II global order relied on USAID as a tool of American hegemony — projecting power and maintaining influence.

As we rightly rip out the once-vital organs of that system, our focus should be on what our government and our place in the world look like on the other side.

USAID is just one example. Many U.S. agencies are not only inefficient bureaucracies but also obsolete institutions that likely never should have existed. A forensic audit is long overdue. We must examine what was done, learn from it, and then discard many of these agencies as historical relics. This is not just reform — it is the active dismantling of the post-World War II global order.

If Americans are serious about reclaiming their government, they must also be serious about defining what, if anything, should replace these failed institutions. Any debate that does not focus on maintaining economic strength and strategic stability in a world where we no longer pull the strings is missing the real opportunity — and the real point.

This debate must be grounded in truth and first principles. But how many Americans can articulate the fundamental truths on which this nation was founded? Do we even have time for the civics lesson we so desperately need?

Serious questions demand serious answers, yet they are being ignored in favor of easier discussions about “fraud” and “inefficiency.” It is easy to get angry about wasted tax dollars, and that anger can serve as a catalyst for greater awareness. But if the people truly want a say, they must move faster. Time stops for no one, and nature abhors a vacuum.

Donald Trump was elected with a mandate to return power to the people. He is doing his part. Are we ready to do ours?

Instead of clinging to outdated statecraft, America should seize this moment for renewal. Propping up a broken system only delays the inevitable. The real task is to build a future rooted in liberty, decentralization, and a recognition that power belongs to the people as sovereign individuals.

The first step is understanding how the world has operated and acknowledging that dominance through covert manipulation and economic coercion is unsustainable. We have reached the end of that path. If America is to remain a leader, it must redefine strength — not as global micromanagement, but as self-sufficiency, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to the liberty of its people.

Yes, our people. America must rebuild at home first. That means investing in domestic industries instead of outsourcing them, fostering innovation rather than relying on financial engineering, and decentralizing power instead of concentrating it in bureaucratic agencies that function as little more than tools of control.

We must embrace a future where influence is earned through excellence — not imposed through foreign aid and intervention.

USAID is just the tip of the iceberg. President Trump and the Department of Government Efficiency are on a direct collision course with the entrenched power structures of the uniparty. They are ready for the fight. Are we? The dissolution of American hegemony must come with a renewed commitment to civic engagement, grounded in truth and first principles.