From feminism to ‘theminism’: Nancy Mace faces liberal fury in Congress

The opposition Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) has received from her progressive female colleagues in Congress is a clear sign that “theminism” is a far stronger political force than feminism.

Mace recently submitted a resolution to ban men from women’s restrooms in the U.S. Capitol. She did so because Tim McBride, who “identifies” as a woman called Sarah, was elected to Congress in November and will become Mace’s colleague in January.

The fact that liberals have become libertines and conservatives don’t know what they want to conserve is a sign of our culture’s spiritual sickness.

Mace has spent several days posting videos about her desire to protect women in their private spaces, including bathrooms and locker rooms. Unsurprisingly, progressive women don’t have her back.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) called her Republican colleague’s attempts to keep natal males out of the women’s bathroom “disgusting” and said she would put “girls of all kinds” in danger. Former “Today Show” host Katie Couric said she was “disappointed” that Mace was being “bigoted” toward McBride.

All of this comes at a time when Democrats, still reeling from their recent electoral drubbing, are doubling down on their support of radical gender ideology. Jen Psaki recently tried to minimize the issue of boys in girls’ sports on her show. John Oliver did the same on his show.

None of this should come as a surprise. Some of the most outspoken women in our culture on abortion rights, pay equity, climate change, and politics are now scared to speak about the very thing they have built their identity around: womanhood. They spent decades trying to smash the patriarchy only to submit to the men leading the “theytriarchy.”

The party that spent the last few months saying it would defend women is unwilling to define a “woman” publicly. The feminist movement has laid down its sword, raised the white flag of surrender, and bowed in submission to the handful of “impossible women” who are society’s latest oppressed group.

Betty Friedan and Gloria Steinem are hailed as the matriarchs of the Second Wave feminist movement that sought to give women greater access to higher education and professional opportunities. But Shulamith Firestone, a radical feminist, was vocal about her desire to see sex itself abolished in her 1971 book “The Dialectic of Sex: The Case for Feminist Revolution”:

And just as the end goal of socialist revolution was not only the elimination of the economic class privilege but of the economic class distinction itself, so the end goal of feminist revolution must be, unlike that of the first feminist movement, not just the elimination of male privilege but of the sex distinction itself: genital differences between human beings would no longer matter culturally.

Firestone died alone in her apartment in 2012 after years of living with schizophrenia, but she saw where the feminist movement was headed more than a half-century ago. The trans movement is a feature of her feminist utopia, but it’s a bug to women like Mace, who tout their “girl power” credentials and brag about supporting gay marriage.

This is one of the reasons we are here today. A hallmark of progressivism is the desire to reshape reality by controlling the dictionary. Liberals — in both parties — transformed the government’s definition of marriage from a union between one man and one woman to a contract between any two consenting adults. For now. They are attempting to do the same with sex by pushing the notion it’s possible to be a male “woman” or female “man.”

Only time will tell whether Republicans will develop the spine to see this battle all the way through. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) tried to dodge a direct question about McBride’s sex at a press conference before affirming the sex binary in a follow-up statement. Getting Jimmy off of Jane’s field hockey team is one thing. But forcing girls to refer to hulking teenage boys as “she” and “her” is a sign the roots of this twisted ideology are still firmly in place. The only thing that can withstand the current wave — and all the ones to come — is a renewed cultural mindset firmly rooted in biblical truth.

No other ideology can assure victory because this is ultimately not a partisan problem. The fact that liberals have become libertines and conservatives don’t know what they want to conserve is a sign of our culture’s spiritual sickness. It’s impossible to rebuild American families if we live in a society where people are confused about which sex has the babies.

The fact people are attacking Nancy Mace for her campaign to “Make Women Female Again” is a sign we’re continuing on our downward slide into madness. Only God can save us now. In the end, the choice is clear: We are either going to have Christ or chaos.