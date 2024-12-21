Google, Meta quake as Trump’s antitrust hammer looms

Washington’s complex relationship with Silicon Valley and corporate conglomerates faces a major shakeup, with one name at the center: Gail Slater.

Slater, though not widely known, has been nominated to lead the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division — one of the most powerful roles at the intersection of government and private business. Her nomination carries major implications for Big Tech and other corporate giants. It signals that President Trump is breaking from the old swamp rules, where cash and lobbyists ruled and rhetoric often outweighed action.

President Trump hasn’t forgotten how Big Tech treated him, particularly after he left the White House. Platforms like YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram banned him, and Google may have rigged search results against his campaign. The bias extended beyond Trump himself to the political movement he represented, often trickling down to his supporters.

Antitrust action isn’t just about protecting speech, and that’s why Slater is an ideal pick to lead the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division. She brings experience from two branches of government and leadership roles at major companies like Fox and Roku.

What sets Slater apart is her balanced approach to antitrust enforcement. She isn't driven by ideological grandstanding or simplistic anti-business sentiment. In fact, she has proven throughout her career that she embodies a principled conservative perspective that understands the fundamental purpose of antitrust laws: protecting free and fair market competition and taking anticompetitive corporate behavior to task.

Slater has a deep understanding of how large corporations manipulate market conditions to their advantage — essential expertise for leading the government’s antitrust enforcement. She has worked inside Silicon Valley while also recognizing the power of government regulation and the importance of using it responsibly.

For years, the tech sector has wielded unprecedented influence with little oversight. Companies like Google, Amazon, Apple, and Meta have systematically acquired competitors, manipulated search results, and built barriers that stifle innovation from startups. Slater’s leadership could mark a turning point, challenging anti-competitive practices and ensuring industries start playing by the rules.

Slater’s approach — and President Trump’s — focuses on ensuring a level playing field, not punishing successful businesses. Conservatives agree that free-market capitalism thrives on robust competition, not an economy dominated by a few giants. Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg and Google’s Sundar Pichai know this, which is why they’ve made visits to Mar-a-Lago. They recognize the Trump administration is serious about opening up market participation for disruptors and innovators alike.

Beyond economics, Slater understands that unchecked corporate power undermines American values: innovation, opportunity, and fair competition. Her nomination signals Trump’s commitment to restoring market dynamism and protecting smaller businesses and consumers — a promise he championed on the campaign trail and now plans to deliver.

When announcing Slater as his pick, President Trump said, “Big Tech has run wild for years, stifling competition in our most innovative sector and, as we all know, using its market power to crack down on the rights of so many Americans.”

That populist message helped Trump win the presidency in November. Americans are tired of being taken advantage of by private interests, whether through censorship or illegal barriers that block entry into competitive markets.

For small businesses, entrepreneurs, and those concerned about concentrated economic power, Slater represents hope. Her expertise, integrity, and clear vision show that meaningful antitrust enforcement is not only possible — it’s on the horizon.

The road ahead won’t be easy, but with Slater leading the antitrust division, there’s renewed optimism for a more competitive, innovative, and fair economy.

America’s economic future relies on leaders like Slater, who understand that protecting free markets isn’t about safeguarding big businesses — it’s about defending opportunity for all.