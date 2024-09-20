Harris and Biden’s legacy? Inflation, debt, and a leaderless nation

Two realities are plaguing our nation right now, and both will worsen if Donald Trump loses in November.

Reality one: The United States has neither a president nor a vice president.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris bear the titles of president and vice president and have offices in the White House. Their titles even come with family photos and name placards. In terms of autonomous and independent leadership, however, they simply do not exist.

You will own nothing and be happy, and your wealth is already dissolving at breakneck speed.

Every major Western nation is following the same pattern: massive waves of illegal immigration, fear campaigns weaponized by governments against their own citizens, crackdowns on free speech, and the forced merger of private business with government through the radical green agenda.

Take Great Britain, for example. Once, its people elected a leader who defied evil, declaring:

We shall go on to the end, we shall fight in France, we shall fight on the seas and oceans, we shall fight with growing confidence and growing strength in the air, we shall defend our Island, whatever the cost may be. We shall fight on the beaches, we shall fight on the landing grounds, we shall fight in the fields and in the streets, we shall fight in the hills; we shall never surrender.

How did the British become a people whose government arrested an army veteran for posting a meme? He didn’t falsely yell “fire” in the middle of a crowded theater. He was arrested because the meme was “causing anxiety.”

How does that happen? And how does a country get to that point? It all begins when a country isn’t led by independent leadership anymore. When instead, it has agents and representatives of the international order and machine.

Reality two: inflation. You will own nothing and be happy, and your wealth is already dissolving at breakneck speed.

The national debt is set to blow past $36 trillion with no plan to cut spending. From 2025 through 2034, if everything remains as it is, the U.S. federal deficit will top $16 trillion.

Last week, for the first time in American history, interest payments on the national debt topped $1 trillion. But don’t worry. We’re lulled to sleep with the news that inflation has cooled to 2.5%.

Core prices, which include food, housing, energy, cars, and anything else we actually buy, were a bit higher at 3.2%. But 2.5% and 3.2% overall seem manageable, right? The government can keep spending, and we can keep swiping the credit cards.

For the past four years, we’ve been hearing that the national debt, deficit, and inflation pose no real problem. The Fed has a plan, prices are coming down, and everything will be fine even as the government continues printing and spending money. But do you feel that way when you go to the grocery store, pay your energy bill, or fill up your gas tank?

This explains the gap between what the government is saying and what you’re feeling in your wallet.

If you look at the Consumer Price Index data from 2023 to the end of 2024, it looks like the average cost of goods that we pay to support our families like food, clothes, gas, cars, and energy bills increased gradually. At the tail end of 2024, you can see that “cooling” increase of 2.5% and 3.2%. It’s doesn’t look like such a big change, so why are so many Americans struggling to make ends meet?

It's because these numbers don’t consider the chasm of deficit spending between 2020 and today. If the media were honest about the Biden administration’s role in stoking inflation, it would report that the Consumer Price Index has increased over 20% from 256 to 314 from April 2020 to the present. This chasm is where the discussion should be, but it wants us focused on small, incremental percentage changes from one month to the next.

Don’t fall for the media’s effort to separate Kamala Harris from bearing the responsibility for the dismal state of our nation. She bowed to the overlords’ agenda to enable massive immigration. She presided over COVID-era lockdowns and deficit spending that resulted in the 22% increase in the Consumer Price Index. She will continue to pay for the left’s radical agenda by printing more money at the expense of your wallet.

