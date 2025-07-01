Jason Bateman slammed with backlash over comments about Trump supporters

Hollywood star Jason Bateman criticized supporters of President Donald Trump and faced a lot of immediate backlash on social media.

Bateman said that many of the president's supporters would face the brunt of the negative effects from Trump's policies, but he said that he understood why many were so dissatisfied with the system.

'The people who are least equipped to bear what the Trump administration is going to yield are a lot of the folks that voted for him. And that’s really frickin’ sad.'

"I don’t want to ignore it. We are all neighbors; we all share this country together. I want to understand it,” Bateman said in an interview with MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace. “And I know that there’s genuine dissatisfaction with their standing in life or the system and whatnot. And so that’s legit. I’m sensitive to that, and I respect that.”

He went on to claim that many on the right are insulated from reality by the news sources they choose.

“It is ubiquitous. You have to make a real effort to stay insulated from the facts and common sense. It’s everywhere, except on Fox, or Breitbart, or whatever the hell the spots are," he added.

"Whatever section there is that is kind of doing it just to ‘stick it to the libs,’ it’s not schadenfreude. But I am curious to see what they’re going to do when eggs keep going up and gas keeps going up. Again, I’m not wishing harm on anyone, but it’s tragic," Bateman said elsewhere in the interview.

Many on social media did not appreciate the criticism from the actor, and some said they would avoid his films and shows.

"Yet another actor is added to my 'never again will I watch you in any show, movie or event' list. Jason Bateman said GOP has no facts or common sense. Like these self-serving elites have any clue about anything. ... They live enriched lives w/little or no connection to every day real people," read one popular response.

"I enjoyed Jason Bateman movies before he trashed Trump and supporters. Going forward, I, family and friends, will never pay for his productions again. Pass it along," said another user on social media.

"The irony that Jason Bateman is talking down about Trump supporters to one of the biggest liars/frauds on MSNBC is not lost on me. My God," read another reply.

Bateman had called on former President Joe Biden to use the emergency broadcast system to alert Americans to vote in the 2024 election in a bizarre rant in November.

