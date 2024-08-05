Ben Stiller, Jason Bateman, John Stamos top list of celebrities on latest Zoom call fundraiser for Kamala Harris

Comedians and actors will gather on a Zoom call Monday night in hopes of adding to a growing fundraising trend for Vice President Kamala Harris.

After hosting other race-centric Zoom calls titled "white women for Kamala" and "white dudes for Kamala," the Harris campaign decided the online calls to action were successful enough to necessitate moving forward with the format.

At 8 p.m. ET, a bevy of left-wing comedians will join an online call called "Comics for Kamala," with hopes of raising funds for the vice president who recently became the presidential candidate for the Democrats.

'President Biden so graciously stepping aside and passing the torch has just energized so many people.'

Ben Stiller, Jason Bateman, John Stamos, and Nick Offerman are some of the biggest celebrities signed up for the event, per Deadline. Other recognizable names include actors Jon Hamm ("Mad Men"), David Koechner ("Anchorman"), and Craig Robinson ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine").

Known Democratic activists such as Patton Oswalt, Kathy Griffin, Tom Arnold, D.L. Hughley, and Rosie O'Donnell are also on the billing.

The aforementioned "white dudes for Harris" call reportedly raised over $4 million after sporting celebrities like Jeff Bridges and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, along with politicians such as Democratic governors Tim Walz (Minn.) and Roy Cooper (N.C.). Participants shared different stories about being traumatized by the Trump presidency and expressed why they felt it was paramount that Harris get elected.

For example, actor Josh Gad recalled crying over his children's bed when Donald Trump won the presidency in 2016.



"I'm not sure you guys can recall that feeling you had on the night of Tuesday, November 8, 2016. I remember that feeling. I stood over my kids' bed, and I wept," Gad said.

BlazeTV's Alex Stein called the story "creepy" and "weird" and added "crying in front of your children is the least father-like thing you could ever do."

Author Bridget Phetasy called the female version of the event a form of actual "white supremacy."

"You have to believe you are better than everyone else and that it is up to you to lift up all of these people – these poor people who can't help themselves – and speak to everybody like they're toddlers," she told BlazeTV host Glenn Beck.

Democratic Representative Eric Swalwell praised the events and later applauded the Democratic ticket for having new energy.

"President Biden so graciously stepping aside and passing the torch has just energized so many people," Swalwell said. "[Harris] likes to have fun, and part of who she is is her great laugh."

The California Democrat praised the apparently whites-only events and said they set a "very high bar" for fundraisers moving forward. Swalwell added that he reached out to the owner of the comedy club Stand Up New York to help organize the August 5 event.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!