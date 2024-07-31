White male CREEPS for Kamala: C-list-studded Zoom call reveals how CRINGE the left really is

If you thought the “White Women for Kamala” Zoom calls were painstakingly cringe and performative, wait until you see the “White Dudes for Kamala” version.

The video has been cast all over social media and features a bunch of semi-famous white men who spent the call championing Biden’s replacement, Kamala Harris. Activist David Hogg was featured in the middle, flanked by what Alex Stein calls “C-list actors” on every other side of him.

“I also happen to be a father of two girls,” actor Josh Gad said somberly on the call. “I’m not sure you guys can recall that feeling you had on the night of Tuesday, November 8, 2016. I remember that feeling. I stood over my kids' bed and I wept.”

“Creepy. That’s weird,” Stein comments, clearly a little disturbed.

“I wept because I felt like I let them down. I wept because they had the chance, and we had the chance, to have a female president for the first time in our lives and in the history of this nation. And instead we put a man in office who not only disdains women but whose own wife can’t look him in the eye,” Gad continued.

“Josh Gad, he looks like a human nipple,” Stein says, still disturbed. “Crying in front of your children is the least father-like thing you could ever do.”

Sean Astin, who played Sam in the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy, also had some nonsense to spew.

“We said in our invitation: Everyone is welcome. That’s a really interesting phrase. Everyone is welcome. You might hear it in other places; I’m pretty sure you can feel that it’s true here with this particular political party,” Astin said.

“How many times does Caitlyn Jenner have to poop at Mar-a-Lago for these people to realize that conservatives are not bigots, they’re not racist at all. Like literally, we don’t give a damn. We just don’t want you to indoctrinate our children with your weird literature,” Stein says.





Want more from Alex Stein?

To enjoy more of Alex's culture jamming, comedic monologues, skits, and street segments, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.