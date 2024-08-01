Is 'white women for Kamala' Zoom call an example of REAL white supremacy?

Kamala Harris’ campaign is attempting to target every group – the youth , the LGBTQ+ crowd (obviously), white men , and now also white women.

In a Zoom call of nearly 170,000 people, including certain celebrities, Kamala Harris hosted a discussion about how white women could best support the vice president in her 2024 presidential campaign.

The call was as cringey as it was glitchy.

As the online discussion cut in and out, white women checked all the woke boxes: They owned their inherent white privilege, they paid homage to the feminist movement, they pointed to the white men who instilled their privilege, and they thanked women of color for their courage to strive for equality.



“As white women, we are the ones that have the privilege, of course, and we too have had to fight and continue to fight for our equality, our selfhood, our freedom, but we have whatever privileges our male white male counterparts have had the mercy and good sense to bestow on us and then whatever else of it we have managed to take for ourselves, often being led by … our sisters of color, who have fought and fought and continue to fight for their righteous place on God's green earth,” actress Connie Britton said, ticking off every leftist talking point.

An influencer by the name of Arielle Fodor also made sure that the right precedent was set prior to opening the floor for speakers: “If you find yourself talking over or speaking for BIPOC [black, indigenous, and people of color] individuals or, God forbid, correcting them – just take a beat and instead we can put our listening ears on. So do learn from and amplify the voices of those who have been historically marginalized and use the privilege you have in order to push for systemic change. As white people we have a lot to learn and unlearn, so do check your blind spots.”

Are you cringing yet?

Glenn Beck and guest Bridget Phetasy certainly are.

“It is actually white supremacy,” Phetasy says of the white women on Kamala’s call. “You have to believe you are better than everyone else and that it is up to you to lift up all of these people – these poor people who can't help themselves – and speak to everybody like they’re toddlers.”

However contradictory the idea is, Phetasy can’t deny that it’s an effective way to rally the people.

“What is more important than saving the world while also somehow humbling yourself and recognizing your privilege?” she asks.

“Is this going to work?” asks Glenn.

To hear Phetasy’s response, watch the clip above.

