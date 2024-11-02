Harris falters, Trump rises: And now for something completely different

Those of us who grew up laughing at the antics of British comedy troupe Monty Python remember the film “And Now for Something Completely Different,” which compiled some of the best sketches from their hit TV series.

The humor throughout “Monty Python’s Flying Circus” and their various films was inventive, original, and often unexpectedly off-the-wall.

For better or worse, this election season has followed that quirky formula.

None of us “of a certain age” has ever witnessed political antics like those unfolding since the disputed close of the 2020 election season. Up until that year, we had never seen anything like what happened leading up to — and beyond — Nov. 3, 2020.

But just when it seemed “safe to go back in the political waters” (to borrow a line from a 1978 “Jaws 2” movie poster), something “completely different” would surface.

The Democrats, in particular, seemed ready to outdo their last incredible “Gotcha!”

How surprised should any of us be if the Democrats, out of total desperation in the waning days of the 2024 election, come up with something ... completely different?

These are the same shysters who claimed the 2020 election was “the most secure in American history”; who locked up citizens for peacefully protesting what they saw as an obvious steal; who, by omission or commission, allowed an assassin to target a presidential candidate and former president; who insisted they are the party on the side of good and suggested that if you believe “Jesus is Lord,” you’re “at the wrong rally”; and who repeatedly used "Hitler" to describe the president who once leaned through a McDonald's window and asked, "Would you like fries with that?"

Now, with just days to go, the “Hitler candidate” has surged in popularity, like the TV series “Seinfeld” in its prime. Everyone seems to be watching, eagerly awaiting the next episode. It’s a stretch, but imagine Trump as Jerry, with an intriguing new cast: RFK Jr. as George, Tulsi Gabbard as Elaine, and, yes, the wild and unpredictable Elon Musk as Kramer.

All and all, this cast of characters is fun to watch.

But the other show that just could not quite get it in gear, “Harris” (whose working title was “Build Back Biden”), is now bleeding ratings and is about to be canceled. So what do they do?

They go back to what got them on the lineup in the first place. They are the anti-Trump cast. And they trot out old have-beens or never-were “stars” with thread-bared storylines; nefarious characters like Hillary and Obama who badly deliver their never-could-stick lines chalk full of accusations of racism, sexism, and Hitlerism.

You can almost see the deep state, which is storyboarding this particular "last episode," calling in the star of the show, Kamala Harris, and laying it on the line with her.

[Door opens: Harris ENTERS]

D.S.: Ah, Ms. Harris. Come in. Sit down.

K.H.: Yes, I will sit down on this chair that was made for sitting and on which I will then sit.

[Harris SITS]

D.S.: OK, look. Whatever it is you’re doing it’s not working ...

K.H.: Yes, working is what we want to work here so I am working to make it work.

D.S.: Shut up. Here’s what's going to happen. You are going to keep calling Trump “Hitler.” You are going to keep repeating that since we know you are good at repeating everything.

K.H.: Yes, repeating what needs to be repeated —

D.S.: Enough! Listen. The last time we repeated “Trump is Hitler,” we had at least two assassination attempts on his life. That means we can gin up more attempts using the same strategy. That way, by Election Day, Trump’s name may still be on the ballot but the man himself will be in the funeral home.

K.H.: [Cackles]

D.S.: And if Trump is not gone from this planet in the next few days — someone will be taking a shot at you.

K.H.: [Stops Cackling]

D.S.: You heard us. But don’t worry, we will make sure — fingers crossed — that they just nick you on the arm ... or something. Then, we will blame Trump and his MAGA crazies and say that their hateful rhetoric led to one of their own trying to destroy our Democracy. And to save our Democracy, we will disqualify Trump, jail him and anyone wearing a red hat (whether it says MAGA or not). And while you are recuperating (if you’re lucky) in the hospital, we will declare Hillary our candidate. She will win, and we will continue to fundamentally transform America and finally complete the directive initiated in 2008.

K.H.: [Long pause] But ... but ... but ...

D.S.: You may go.

[Harris STANDS up from the chair she has been sitting in that was made for sitting in and EXITS.]

This scenario is a stretch. No doubt about it.

