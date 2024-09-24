Health crisis or bioterrorism? FDA pushes a risky monkeypox jab

Until we remove the impervious liability shield from vaccine manufacturers, they will continue to replicate the dangerous and duplicitous COVID playbook.

Last year, biologist Kevin McKernan stunned the scientific world — or the few remaining scientists with integrity anyway — by finding DNA plasmid contamination in the mRNA shots. He also discovered parts of the SV40 genetic sequence, which has been associated with cancer. The discovery of residual DNA contamination, which Pfizer and Moderna did not disclose, raises concerns that this DNA could potentially reverse-transcribe into the human genome, including sperm or egg gametes that could be passed on to the future children of mRNA jab recipients. This discovery was replicated in vials tested in Germany and Canada.

This is what happens when Republicans fail to act on the COVID vaccine crimes for three years. The bad guys move on to bigger and better things.

As part of the evidence presented in a lawsuit against vaccine manufacturers in Australia, Canadian molecular virologist Dr. David Speicher tested three vials from the Australian supply and found shocking levels of synthetic DNA plasmid contamination. After examining one Moderna vial and two Pfizer vials, Speicher discovered plasmid contamination levels between 7 and 145 times higher than the regulatory limit set by the Therapeutic Goods Administration, Australia’s equivalent of the FDA. He also found that the Pfizer vial contained the SV40 enhancer/promoter.

Australian journalist Rebekah Barnett explained the significance of this finding in an interview with Speicher:

Dr. Speicher explained in his affidavit that the SV40 enhancer/promoter ' is known to promote nuclear localization ,' meaning that it can drag DNA fragments into the nucleus of the cell after being delivered to the cytoplasm by LNPs.



Once in the nucleus, the probability of genomic integration 'greatly increases' as compared to traditional vaccines, where any residual DNA is not packaged in LNPs nor accompanied by a nuclear localising sequence.

Speicher conducted his study for a pharmacist plaintiff suing Pfizer and Moderna for placing genetically modified organisms in a vaccine without obtaining the proper license from the Australian government.

A year and a half has passed since the discovery of DNA plasmid contamination, and it’s shocking that Western countries have not immediately placed a moratorium on all mRNA shots until the evidence can be refuted. Then again, there has been no political will to advocate for vaccine injury victims, as the leadership of right-leaning parties in Western countries has refused to take up the cause. To this day, the Florida Department of Health remains the only red-state government openly recommending against the shots and releasing information warning about the DNA contamination, along with the many other known side effects and risks.

What happens when there is zero accountability for gross malfeasance happening right before our eyes? Nothing! On to the next vaccines.

Last month, the FDA repurposed the 2007 smallpox vaccine, ACAM2000, for use against monkeypox. In 2022, the Centers for Disease Control admitted that this vaccine has serious problems, which is why it recommended against its use for people with “an immunocompromising condition” and “underlying heart disease.” That includes a large group of people, but the same CDC publication casually revealed that this shot is dangerous for everyone, with a 1 in 175 risk of myopericarditis.

“Because ACAM2000 is replication-competent, there is a risk for serious adverse events (e.g., progressive vaccinia and eczema vaccinatum) with it; myopericarditis also occurs with ACAM2000 (estimated rate of 5.7 per 1,000 primary vaccinees based on clinical trial data), but the underlying mechanism is unknown,” government scientists warned.

This shot is so dangerous that even Anthony Fauci criticized Dick Cheney in a 2003 interview for wanting to distribute it to everyone during the era of bioterrorism concerns.

You might think that you have no intention of getting this shot and that as long as you avoid homosexual orgies, you’re unlikely to contract the underlying virus. However, a sharp reporter at Children’s Health Defense Fund warned last week that the FDA’s own medication guide for ACAM2000 lists multiple serious side effects — including death — and also significant risk of the vaccine spreading to others.

In short, the FDA approved a vaccine that they admit not only causes heart damage, skin infections, brain inflammation, and severe allergic reactions, but also contains live smallpox virus, which can spread to those in close contact and induce the same side effects in the unvaccinated.

The concern over shedding side effects from the live virus is so clear that the packaging insert for ACAM2000 even acknowledges, “Death has also been reported in unvaccinated contacts accidentally infected by individuals who have been vaccinated.”

Incredibly, the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response, which Republicans foolishly reauthorized last year without any reforms, has stockpiled over 100 million doses of ACAM2000.

For a disease that spreads predominantly through unprotected homosexual relations, the government is now essentially engaging in bioterrorism by mass-producing an unproven and dangerous vaccine that can spread the virus to unsuspecting people.

