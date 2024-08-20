How Trump can win back evangelicals before it’s too late

So what do we need to understand about Evangelicals for Harris, other than the ads prove everything in Megan Basham’s new book to be correct?

You should be concerned. Because while these devils know they’re not going to get almost any white evangelical votes with this blasphemy, they’re doing it anyway because they want to limit how many white evangelical votes go to Donald Trump. There are certain ratios that must work for them to win, and they are trying to slim that cohort of the electorate by inducing them to stay home on Election Day.

All Trump needs to do is take pride in his record instead of distancing himself from it.

Whether you like Trump or not, you must recognize that faith, family, and freedom are under threat due to such maneuvering. Here’s the bottom line: If Donald Trump secures the 80% of white evangelical voters he garnered in 2016, he will likely win in November. If his support drops to the 76% he received in 2020, he’s probably going to lose. And if white evangelical turnout falls below 25% of the total vote, Trump will almost certainly lose, regardless of the percentage of that demographic he wins over.

Evangelicals for Harris is designed to target suburban women, particularly those who are nominally churched or even more devout. However, most of the churches they attend are Pottery Barn-style megaplexes, where they’ve been taught that being nice, no matter the situation, is the 11th commandment God forgot to include in the original draft.

But here’s where you need to notice that the Evangelicals for Harris ad making the rounds doesn’t mention baby murder in any context at all. It merely points out Trump’s unrepentance, because abortion is the one issue that historically might cause the nicer-than-God types to hold their nose and vote for Mr. Mean Tweets.

Meanwhile, Trump is getting destroyed right now in every battleground state with pro-abortion ads. The Democrats did not take one ad off the air because Trump figured he could moderate on the issue after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. They understand that turning out their base while depressing yours is the ticket to ride.



Trump needs to fix this, and if he doesn’t, it will be the equivalent of Hillary Clinton not going to Wisconsin in 2016. He is leaving voters behind who should be rallying to him as the most pro-life president since Ronald Reagan. Why can’t we ever learn this lesson? When the devil is going to call you all the same names anyway, you might as well go all-in with the angels.



I’ve spent as much time mobilizing and messaging to evangelical voters in the last 20 years than almost anyone else in this business. These voters are not going to respond to being told to vote Trump just because they have nowhere else to go. They live in the suburbs, and life is still pretty good there. Groceries are definitely more expensive, but they can still afford the weekly trip. So they need a compelling reason to care, and if you think I’m wrong, you can ask Presidents McCain and Romney to verify my math.



This bloc of voters wants elections to focus on their issues, not the candidates’ ambitions. All Trump needs to do is take pride in his record instead of distancing himself from it. He should simply tell people that Amendment 4 in Florida is heinous and that 80% of Americans oppose such limitless infanticide. Assure voters that he will vote against such evil in his own state. That’s it. He doesn’t need to suddenly become an abolitionist, as no one would believe that anyway.

Take the win. Please. So much depends on it, and this is something we can control. We cannot control Kamala Harris manipulating the Google search engines. We cannot control the polling psyops. But there are 3-5 points’ worth of evangelical white women sitting in the suburbs waiting to see if Trump will speak their language.

If he wants to win, he will.