Joe Biden’s revenge

Vice President Kamala Harris is continuing her tour of sex podcasts, leftist late-night hosts, and other friendly media, but one famous Democrat might be wavering in his support: Joe Biden himself.

That’s half a joke, but there is something to it. The current Oval Office occupant is still very much alive — and still feels very much burned by his party. How is that sentiment expressing itself? According to the D.C. rumor mill, he privately thinks he’s the man who beat former President Donald Trump the first time and that therefore he was the right candidate to do it again. In public, you see it in his day-to-day: He’s just not singing from the same Kamala songbook as the rest of the party.

‘She was a major player in everything we’ve done,’ Biden told reporters.

The latest episode began Monday, when Biden stepped on Harris’ campaign talking point that Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis wasn’t taking her calls and had turned the massive incoming hurricane into a partisan issue. That night, Harris’ nominal boss tweeted a picture of him on the phone, writing that he spoke with DeSantis and that “my Administration is ready to support both leaders and the people of Florida with any further resources they may need.”

Note the “my” in “my administration.” He’s not interested in sharing credit or letting Harris play president before she’s won an election — and he’s not interested in backing her up in this political battle with one of the country’s top Republicans as he prepares his state for the storm, either.

And Biden wasn’t done. While Harris was on “The View” Tuesday morning blaming partisan “misinformation” for the thousands of people in North Carolina furious about federal ineptitude in the wake of the hurricane, her boss held a rare (and dueling) press conference. He batted down questions from reporters asking if Republicans were playing politics with the storms, responding: “The governor of Florida has been cooperative.”

Biden went on:

He’s said he's gotten all that he needs. I talked to him again yesterday, and I said — a — boy — I said I know you're doing a great job. It’s being all — being done well, we thank you for it, and I literally gave him my personal phone number to call, so I don't know — there was a rough start in some places, but every governor — every governor — from Florida to North Carolina has been fully cooperativeand supportive and acknowledged what this team is doing and they're doing an incredible job. But we got a lot more work to do.

This wasn’t even the first time Biden had scheduled an event over Harris’ media blitz in the past week. On Friday afternoon, he held a surprise hurricane press conference, “overshadowing” his vice president’s Detroit rally, where she was working to appeal to the type of union voters she’s struggled to win over.

The hurricane is undoubtedly big news, but keep in mind how few press conferences Biden has held since taking office. People don’t really expect to see him front and center any more, so holding two in quick succession is deliberate. And that’s not all: During the presser, he hugged Harris as close to his unpopular administration as he could.

“She was a major player in everything we've done,” he told reporters, “including passage of legislation which we were told we could never pass. And so she’s been, and her, her staff is interlocked with mine in terms of all the things we’re doing.”

Except for maybe this bit, where Harris and Co. have been working to distance themselves from the past three and a half years, painting her candidacy as a break from the past.

And except for the timing part, where Biden has rained on her parade twice in less than a week. To be fair, she’s not been so great at distancing herself from the administration when put on the spot.

But then, she’s not the one smiling ear to ear in a MAGA hat, either.

