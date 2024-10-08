Another friendly interview, another disaster: Harris marinates in failure and hypocrisy on '60 Minutes'

Kamala Harris sat down with Bill Whitaker of "60 Minutes" this week for another largely toothless interview with a sympathetic network.

Although she was primarily served softball questions, Harris once again demonstrated why her campaign has sought to minimize her encounters with the press and public.

Inside an hour, Harris claimed to have the same kind of firearm she has tried to ban; defended her abysmal record on the border; and talked around the question of whether democracy was best served by her making a mockery of it.

Home defense for me but not for thee

"You recently surprised people when you said that you are a gun owner, and that if someone came into your house —" said Whitaker.

Harris interrupted, shaking her head and smiling: "That was not the first time I've talked about it. That's not the first time I've talked about it."

'Look, Bill, my background is in law enforcement, and, um, so there you go.'

At her well-choreographed micro-rally hosted by Oprah Winfrey in Michigan last month, Harris attempted to paint herself as a supporter of the Second Amendment with the competence to shoot a home intruder.

"I'm a gun owner, too," said Harris. "If someone breaks in my house, they're getting shot."

"Some people have been pushing a real false choice — to suggest you're either in favor of the Second Amendment or you want to take everyone's guns away," Harris told Oprah. "I'm in favor of the Second Amendment, and I'm in favor of assault-weapons bans, universal background checks, red-flag laws."

After Harris' interruption, Whitaker asked, "So what kind of gun do you own, and when and why did you get it?"

Harris responded, "I have a Glock, and, um, I've had it for quite some time, and um, I mean — look, Bill, my background is in law enforcement, and, um, so there you go."

"Have you ever fired it?" Whitaker asked.

"Yes," Harris said, laughing. "Of course I have. At a shooting range. Yes. Of course I have."

Blaze News previously reported that when serving as San Francisco's district attorney, Harris sponsored Proposition H — an ordinance that banned the manufacture, distribution, sale, and transfer of handguns in San Francisco. Law-abiding citizens would have been required to surrender their weapons without receiving compensation for doing so.

Although the proposition passed, the National Rifle Association and others filed a legal challenge, holding up its enforcement long enough for a Republican-appointed judge to kill the ban in June 2006, indicating that it was "invalid as pre-empted by state law."

The future Glock owner was undeterred and continued her crusade to disarm her fellow Americans.

A year after threatening to storm the homes of law-abiding Americans for surprise gun inspections, Harris joined other leftist district attorneys in signing a 2008 amici curiae brief in the Second Amendment case D.C. v. Heller, claiming that a total handgun ban was constitutional.

According to the brief bearing Harris' name, the Second Amendment does not secure an individual right but rather a "collective" or "militia-related" right.

Defending failure

In one of the confrontational moments in the interview, Whitaker said to Harris, "You recently visited the southern border and embraced President Biden's recent crackdown on asylum-seekers. And that crackdown produced an almost immediate and dramatic decrease in the number of border crossings. If that's the right answer now, why didn't your administration take those steps in 2021?"

Harris, who failed as border czar to prevent tens of millions of illegal aliens from stealing into the United States and has been accused of covering up the rise in terrorism-linked migrants, rejected Whitaker's premise.

'But the numbers did quadruple under your ... under your watch.'

The border czar once again suggested that the solution lies with Congress — despite President Donald Trump having provided evidence to the contrary — and touted the failed "bipartisan" border bill as a panacea, even though it would have been wholly ineffective against the illegal immigration crisis.

Whitaker pushed back, noting that while the border crisis did not start with the Biden-Harris administration, she helped make it worse than ever before.

"There was an historic flood of undocumented immigrants coming across the border the first three years of your administration," said Whitaker. "As a matter of fact, arrivals quadrupled from the last year of President Trump. Was it a mistake to loosen the immigration policies as much as you did?"

Harris dodged the question, claiming, "Solutions are at hand. And from day one, literally, we have been offering solutions."

Shortly after taking power, the Biden-Harris administration halted the flow of government funds toward the construction of the border wall — which Harris previously campaigned against — and in subsequent months took additional steps to axe construction contracts. Extra to ending Trump's "Remain in Mexico" policy, the Biden-Harris administration has also challenged virtually every effort by Texas and other states to stem the flow of illegal aliens into the country and to oust criminal noncitizens.

Whitaker tried one last time to see whether Harris would admit fault or regret, asking, "Was it a mistake to allow that flood to happen in the first place?"

"I think the policies that we have been proposing are about fixing a problem, not promoting a problem, OK?" said Harris.

"But the numbers did quadruple under your ... under your watch?" Whitaker struggled to say between interruptions.

Harris claimed she cut the flow of illegal immigration by half, then doubled down on her previous suggestion that "we need Congress to be able to act to actually fix the problem."

Sidestepping democracy for democracy

"Was democracy best served by sidestepping the traditional primary process?" Whitaker asked Harris, referring to what some have called a "coup."

Harris told the "60 Minutes" interviewer that she "earned" the delegates who were yanked from Biden as he was kicked to the curb.

'Everyone knows that there was no real primary this year.'

Biden was ejected from the race after his disastrous debate with Trump in late June, even though he secured a sweeping majority of the 3,933 pledged delegates available during the primary process — delegates who in most cases were elected in primaries because they had pledged to vote for Biden.

Inside 32 hours, Harris snatched up her boss' hard-won delegates because of a loophole in Rule 13J of the delegate selection rules. Not only were the Democratic primaries rendered utterly meaningless since Harris did not net a single primary vote, but she was spared from having to compete against other prospects in an open Democratic National Convention.

Referring to the 2020 election, Trump said during a September town hall, "She ran against [Biden] in the primary. She got no votes, and she was the first to leave. ... He got 14 million votes [in 2024], and they threw him out."

"It was really a coup when you think about it," continued Trump. "And the woman who came in last, the person who came in last [became the nominee]."

Even leftist publications acknowledged that Harris was "an Undemocratic Candidate."

Slate, for instance, noted that "everyone knows that there was no real primary this year. Democratic voters did not have a chance to say at the ballot box who their ideal nominee in 2024 should be. It's the first time since 1968 that delegates rather than voters decided the candidate."

Harris told Whitaker, "I am proud to have earned the support of the vast majority of delegates and to have been elected the Democratic nominee."

Extra to putting a gloss over how she came to become the Democratic candidate, Harris suggested she is now a champion for democracy.

"I am honored to have received the endorsement of leaders around this country from every background and walk of life, to fight in this election over the next month for our democracy," said the vice president.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!