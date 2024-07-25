Palace coup in a late-stage empire

As the global hegemon and leader of the free world, it is crucial to know who is actually running the United States government. The Constitution clearly outlines the distribution of power. But conservative voters who watched the press and deep state work together to sink Donald Trump’s presidency have slowly realized that all is not as it seems.

On Sunday afternoon, the regime that propped up Joe Biden for four years unceremoniously discarded him with a simple social media post, placing him on the curb like a bag of garbage. While he still retains the formal title of president — for now — it’s clear that the ruling class has replaced the geriatric party man with a new puppet.

Today, control of the world’s only superpower may ultimately lie with the intern who has the president’s social media login.

In failing regimes, the line of succession always becomes a question of great intrigue. When factions inside the ruling class are squabbling for control, it is best to make sure that your choice for the office has a clear path to power before making any moves. Any gap in continuity can lead to serious questions about legitimacy, so it is best to present the ascension of the next leader as a fait accompli. In the late Roman Empire, if a faction planned on assassinating the current ruler, it was critical to have a replacement presented immediately to the Praetorian Guard for approval and installed on the throne before anyone had time to ask questions or rally their own supporters.

Joe Biden has been mentally unfit from the beginning of his presidency. The press was already joking about the former vice president’s mental capacity in 2020, and it was very clear as Biden campaigned from his basement during the pandemic that his sole duty was to be as inoffensive as possible until Trump was defeated. The senator from Delaware had an unimpressive list of accomplishments and a few failed presidential runs to his name. Biden got to his position by being a party man, and his job in office was to act as a puppet for those who would truly run the White House.

Kamala Harris, whose major accomplishments are being black and female, exists in a similar vein. Biden originally described himself as a transitional president, presumably grooming the DEI-approved vice president as his successor. The old white man of the Democratic Party’s past handing the torch to a young diverse woman who was ready to lead the progressive movement into a new era — what a story!

The problem came when Harris opened her mouth, confirming what everyone in California already knew: She was an embarrassing joke who had advanced solely on her ability to check diversity boxes — black, South Asian, female — and please the right people.

Despite his obvious deterioration, Biden shocked many by announcing last year that he would seek re-election. Maybe he got greedy. Maybe his family got addicted to power and protection. Maybe he believed Harris was too embarrassing to take the reins. Whatever the reason, Biden attempted to press forward, and the progressive establishment begrudgingly followed, assuming that it would be more trouble than it was worth to unseat their puppet. Anyone who noticed Biden’s decline was accused of spreading “cheap fakes,” and the media shredded whatever remained of their credibility by pretending that the 81-year-old was still up the task.

After the CNN debate with Trump, it became clear that no amount of media cover could hide Biden’s mental decline. Pressure mounted from inside the party, and the corporate left-wing press ran almost daily stories about the president withdrawing from the race, hoping to pressure Biden to bow out. The Democratic donor class became increasingly vocal with their disapproval, withholding critical campaign funds until a more viable candidate emerged. Despite facing the pressure of the entire progressive machine, Biden continued to insist that he would remain his party’s candidate.

In its quest to “save democracy,” the regime has encouraged the unconstitutional replacement of the Democratic Party’s candidate.

The failed assassination of Donald Trump created a nightmare for the left. The iconic image of Trump standing to his feet, pumping his fist, and yelling “Fight! Fight! Fight!” just moments after being shot starkly contrasted with the ailing and confused Biden. The sitting president disappeared from view a few days later due to a COVID diagnosis.

Although Biden's campaign surrogates made the rounds on Sunday morning talk shows, swearing he would continue to run, by Sunday afternoon, a post on X had sealed his fate.

Joe Biden obviously had no intention of leaving the race, and it is very clear that this concession was made under duress. The announcement that the president had decided to drop out was not made at a press conference or a televised address but simply by posting a letter on his official X account. There was no audio or visual confirmation that the message came from Biden himself. In previous Third World coups, it was necessary to capture government buildings, the airport, or the radio and television stations. Today, control of the world’s only superpower may ultimately lie with the intern who has the president’s social media login.

With the announcement firmly in hand, the faction seeking to install Harris did their best to make her the only possible choice. Though it was a Sunday afternoon, the Federal Election Commission quickly processed the Biden campaign’s status change, placing Harris at the top of the ticket and ensuring that she would receive the attached campaign funds. Several key Democratic leaders lined up to support Harris, and the media flipped the switch, transitioning from their relentless calls for Biden to step down to praising him as a hero of the republic for his willingness to step aside.



Some party leaders, most notably Barack Obama, refused to fall in line and called for an open convention, but they were in the minority. Despite never competing in a single primary in either 2020 or 2024, Kamala Harris has become the presumptive Democratic nominee.

In 2024, the people of the United States have endured endless propaganda telling them that democracy is on the ballot this November. In its quest to "save democracy," the regime has encouraged the attempted assassination of the Republican Party’s candidate and the unconstitutional replacement of the Democratic Party’s candidate.

Joe Biden will no doubt be trotted out to confirm this decision if his handlers manage to get him out of bed. However, the American people are expected to believe that a man too old and senile to run for president is still capable of running the country. Democracy will not be on the ballot because it has already been revealed as a clown show.