Kamala’s $90 million jackpot: ActBlue’s biggest day or biggest lie?

Apparently, we’re supposed to believe that the entire country became excited overnight for Kamala Harris’ presidential bid. Small donations reportedly skyrocketed. ActBlue, the left’s main small donor fundraiser platform, reported $27.5 million in donations within the first five hours of her announcing her campaign two weeks ago.

Just a few hours later, that number nearly doubled to $46.7 million. ActBlue said the haul was its biggest fundraising day of the entire 2024 election cycle. After 24 hours, ActBlue was reporting over $90 million for Mrs. Yellow School Bus.

Money controls this election. It dumped a sitting president and installed a new candidate. This isn’t some random conspiracy theory. The data is right there.

Are we supposed to buy that the nation suddenly decided to line the coffers of the least popular Democratic presidential candidate of the 2020 election? Harris was so bad during the 2020 primary that maybe a dozen people voted for her. But now she’s igniting passion and shattering fundraising records over at ActBlue. Call me crazy for saying that sounds a little suspicious.

ActBlue piqued my interest back during the "Summer of Rage.” My research team investigated the fundraising of Black Lives Matter. We noticed this little disclaimer on ActBlue’s website under a section titled “The Fine Print”:

In the event that a campaign or committee (a) fails for 60 days to cash a check from ActBlue which includes your contribution (after ActBlue makes repeated attempts to work with the campaign to ensure all checks are cashed), or (b) affirmatively refuses a contribution earmarked through ActBlue, your contribution will be re-designated as a contribution to ActBlue. Contributions to social welfare organizations which are similarly not cashed or affirmatively refused will be kept by ActBlue and used generally to support its social welfare activities. Contributions to charitable organizations which are not cashed or affirmatively refused will go to ActBlue Charities.

In other words, if a recipient never cashed the check, ActBlue could do whatever it wanted with the money. Doesn’t that sound kind of shady? What’s to stop a coordinated effort to refuse funds in one area then re-channel those funds to their pet projects? If we’re talking dark money here, this has the potential to be as dark as it gets.

The aforementioned text was still on ActBlue’s website at the end of July. The verbiage changed on August 1, amid the “record-breaking” fundraising campaign for Harris. Now why would they do that?

Perhaps because details like the following are starting to come out. According to investigative journalist James O’Keefe, Maryland resident Cindy Nowe “allegedly contributed over 1,000 times to ActBlue in 2022, totaling $18,849.77.” That means she would have needed to donate to ActBlue at least three times a day, every day, for the whole year.

Nowe denied ever making those contributions beyond an initial donation.

It gets even more nefarious. On June 8, a similar person’s name and address were used to donate through ActBlue five times, and all five donations were for the same amount.

The name was used to donate 19 times, and every single donation was for either $5.26 or $5.27. Oddly specific numbers, aren’t they? It almost looks like they changed the number by one cent just to avoid some kind of trigger or something.

I asked Federal Election Commissioner Allen Dickerson on the radio about this case and others just like it.

“My team conducted its own research, finding donations to ActBlue under names that differ only by a single letter with identical contributions,” he said. “Citizen journalists across the country have found similar trends, and we’re seeing similar cases pop up in more states all over the country.”

What is going on? Money controls this election. It dumped a sitting president and installed a new candidate. Now it’s being shot out all over the place in ways difficult to explain. This isn’t some random conspiracy theory. The data is right there. It even got the attention of Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and an assortment of House Republicans.



Authorities have fined ActBlue at least twice for facilitating illegal contributions. If money controls this election, data from the FEC shows that Harris has only been running for president for a couple of weeks, yet her funding destroys Donald Trump’s! How could she enter the race this late and still out-fundraise a candidate who has been fundraising the entire time?

According to the FEC under “Transfers from Other Authorized Committees,” all the money raised during Biden’s candidacy has already been transferred to Harris.

How is that even remotely fair? How is it legal? Harris now has the money that people gave to Joe Biden. Millions of Democrats voted for Biden in the primary. Then there was a coup, and then the coup money went to Harris. These are the people who claim to be “defenders of democracy.” They are anything but.

Want more from Glenn Beck? Get Glenn's FREE email newsletter with his latest insights, top stories, show prep, and more delivered to your inbox.