Make tomboys great again

If my wife were growing up today, she would be told she’s a boy.

My wife wasn’t a girly-girl when she was a kid. Just the opposite. She was a tomboy.

When she made friends, they were rarely other girls. When she played sports, it was only with boys. And when it came time to receive her First Communion in second grade? She cried when her mom showed her the beautiful white dress, and she insisted on wearing her soccer uniform with cleats to boot.

My wife’s tomboy phase lasted throughout grade school. Years later, after a rewarding college soccer career, she married me, we started a family together, and now at the age of 37, she looks back on her childhood with fondness and laughter. She’s far from alone. A lot of other girls went through the same phase, including some friends we’ve made as adults. They have no regrets about having been tomboys, even as they have no desire to go back.

But what if my wife were an adolescent or young teenager today? She would be susceptible to society questioning if she should be a girl at all — whether through targeted social media content or from adult stakeholders trained to be on high alert for this type of “gender dysmorphia.”

If she lived in a state like California or New York, requiring that parents give their children access to gender affirming care, she could be ushered onto the medical transition treadmill starting with puberty blockers and ending with a mastectomy. All of this, before puberty even begins.

While powerful institutions are pushing sex changes, in reality, up to 90% of kids who go down that dark road would have stuck with their biological sex as an adult.

It makes me wonder: What the hell happened?

Just a couple of decades ago, Americans knew that being a tomboy was perfectly fine. It was even cute. Some of my generation’s favorite movies made tomboys famous — think Julie “the Cat” Gaffney from “The Mighty Ducks,” or Becky “Icebox” O’Shea from “Little Giants.” These movies didn’t end with these girls having their breasts removed. In fact, in both movies, each girl kisses her boy crush at the end of the film. How cliché!

But “tomboy” is now a retired term and has been replaced by a new “T” in the woke alphabet soup. The medical nonprofit Do No Harm has documented that some 14,000 children have gotten sex-change treatments in just the past few years, many if not most of them young girls. If anything, the real number is probably much higher. Do No Harm only looked at insurance billing, but many families pay for their child’s sex change out of pocket. It’s possible that tens of thousands of young girls have tried to become boys, with thousands more waiting in the wings.

The times have changed but reality hasn’t. Sooner or later, the kids who undergo this horrifying transformation ultimately realize it.

Here are facts you never hear from the mainstream media or the medical profession. While these powerful institutions are pushing sex changes, in reality, up to 90% of kids who go down that dark road would have stuck with their biological sex as an adult. We’re talking about tomboys. But unlike the tomboys of old, many of today’s kids don’t have the chance to grow out of that phase. Their choice — their future — is taken from them by experiments that forever change their bodies.

These kids are in a world of hurt. Those who think they’re a different gender already struggle with mental illness at staggering rates, and they usually still struggle after they start sex changes. Often, the struggle intensifies. We’re also seeing a rapidly growing number of detransitioners — children and young adults who try to go back. But how do you undo years of hormones that literally changed your body chemistry? How do you experience the normal puberty that was deliberately blocked? How do you replace the breasts that have been cut off?

What’s happening to our children is surely the greatest injustice of our time. But there are finally signs that justice is coming. On his first day in office, Donald Trump signed multiple executive orders rolling back transgender ideology in federal agencies. In his inaugural address, he promised to stop those who want to “socially engineer race and gender into every aspect of public and private life.” And on Tuesday, the president signed an order barring federal funding for “chemical castration and medical mutilation of innocent children.”

In short, the federal government will no longer try to corrupt society and ruin children’s lives with assistance from the media and other far-left institutions.

I hope these moves are just the start. Donald Trump’s ultimate goal should be to ensure that no kid is ever again subjected to a childhood sex change. All kids deserve the chance to go through life’s natural phases and become the best version of themselves. Just ask the former tomboy who’s now my wife.