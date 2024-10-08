Mel K takes on wokeism’s toxic grip on our nation

America, it’s time for an intervention.



I don’t know if you’ve looked around lately, but all our institutions are being captured by woke race hustlers. Or they already have been.

The NFL went woke years ago and still plays the fake “black national anthem” before the start of each season. The NBA is a woke shill for communist China. Disney is so woke, it’s happy to lose money insulting fans of its biggest franchise, “Star Wars.” Coke? Woke.



It’s gotten so bad that even Jack Daniels had to be called out for pushing DEI — diversity, equity, and inclusion — policies on its unsuspecting employees. John Deere — known for its tractors and heavy equipment — also recently withdrew its DEI mandates after facing backlash.

Wokeness has infiltrated practically every American institution, from education and corporations to media, entertainment, and even churches. This ideology now undermines the freedoms that made America great. It must be stopped.



It’s time for an intervention. And the great Mel K is here to lead it.

You may know Mel K from her wildly entertaining and successful podcast, “The Mel K Show.” She’s a juggernaut, insightful, fearless, creative, and all about freedom. Mel has spent decades crafting stories based on facts with a heart for freedom.



In her new book, “Americans Anonymous: Restoring Power to the People One Citizen at a Time,” Mel sets out with a simple but powerful mission: Restore freedom to save America. That’s it, and it’s everything.



This searing book is a needed salvo in the war against cultural Marxists and their designs on destroying America. From the race hustlers rewriting history casting America as the villain, to the corporations and universities imposing their twisted visions on unsuspecting staff and students, this toxic, soul-destroying addiction is everywhere.

Yes, it’s an addiction. Vast swaths of America have become addicted to this poison. That’s why Mel K’s “Americans Anonymous” is so needed, and it’s why she wrote it as a means of awakening and empowering Americans to step up, recognize the problem, and one by one reclaim our freedoms and restore our hope.



She even begins the book with the kind of statement you might hear at an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting: “Hi. My name is Mel K, and I’m an American. I am grateful to be afforded the opportunity to share my thoughts and ideas with you today thanks to God’s gifts of free will, critical thinking, and grace.”



It’s a brilliant approach to a deeply serious problem, one that Mel K writes will only be conquered by faith.

From there, Mel K diagnoses the problem and, unlike many books on the subject, offers real solutions. This is one book you won’t be able to put down once you pick it up.



“Americans Anonymous” is smart, engaging, and real. Mel K examines America’s chief addiction — to chaos and conflict — through a lens of love for the constitutional republic we were designed to be and that we can and should be again.

As anyone who has dealt with addiction knows, addicts must reach rock bottom before they realize they have a problem at all. America, Mel K argues, is perilously close to rock bottom. We’re addicted to conflict manufactured by politics and the media. We’re addicted to distractions manufactured by Hollywood and technology. We’re addicted to debt, now paying more in interest payments than to defend our country or provide for our basic national needs.

Ultimately, “Americans Anonymous” is a hopeful book. Millions of Americans already recognize the problem before we’ve hit rock bottom. Mel K is one of them, and she’s leading the way to saving America so we and our children and grandchildren have a better — and addiction-free — tomorrow.



America is all of us, and it’s going to take all of us to save her. Mel K’s “Americans Anonymous” is a fantastic, and at times infuriating and terrifying, start on America’s road to recovery.