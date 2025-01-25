Nutritional renaissance: Better soil, better food, better health

America is facing a chronic illness epidemic fueled by diets rich in high-sugar, ultra-processed foods and devoid of real, nutrient-dense ingredients. It's costing us money, reducing our life expectancy, and depriving us of the ability to fully enjoy life. But there is hope, and it comes in the form of a bold vision: "Make America Healthy Again."

The MAHA movement, championed by leaders like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the dynamic duo of Dr. Casey Means and her brother, Calley, seeks to redefine how we think about food, health, and the future of our nation. It’s not just about personal responsibility or dietary choices — it’s about fostering a food system that nourishes rather than harms Americans.

On November 5, the American people overwhelmingly voted in favor of Donald Trump’s vision to “Make America Great Again.” To fully embrace MAGA, our country must experience a nutritional renaissance, which is why MAHA is a critical part of the MAGA agenda.

RFK Jr. — Trump’s visionary choice to lead the Department of Health and Human Services — has been outspoken about the detrimental effects of high-sugar and ultra-processed foods, connecting them to obesity as well as a range of chronic illnesses, from diabetes to autoimmune diseases.

His call to action is clear: We must demand better. Better food. Better health. Better lives.

I’ve always believed that good nutrition is the key to better health. When I started Papa John’s, “Better Ingredients. Better Pizza” was more than just a slogan — it was a commitment that we took seriously every day.

That’s why we spent $100 million a year to fulfill our pledge to provide the highest-quality ingredients and even launched a webpage so that our customers could see exactly which ingredients went into our products — and which ingredients we kept out, such as artificial flavors, synthetic colors, high fructose corn syrup, preservatives like BHA and BHT, MSG, and partially hydrogenated oils. (Unfortunately, since I left, the company has changed the recipe and cheapened the ingredients.)

It’s also why I launched Papa Farms, a regenerative farming project on my land in Louisville, Kentucky. At Papa Farms, we’re starting from the ground up — literally — to build a healthier future.

Our focus is on cultivating the most nutrient-dense and healthiest soil possible, using only local ingredients, to foster a rich "food web" of microorganisms. This is more than farming; it’s a holistic approach to restoring the natural balance of our food system. Healthy soil isn’t just the foundation for nutritious produce — it’s how we can reverse the epidemic of chronic illness in America.

The results at Papa Farms have been eye-opening. The produce we grow — tomatoes bursting with flavor, vibrant leafy greens, and berries so sweet they’re almost dessert — is of higher quality than anything you’ll find in most organic grocery stores. We’re proving that produce grown in nutrient-rich soil is denser in the vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants our bodies need to stay healthy.

Casey and Calley Means have been pivotal in highlighting the connection between what we eat and how we feel. They’ve shown that the path to health starts with our plates, but it doesn’t end there. The fight for better nutrition is also a fight against a system that prioritizes profits over people, subsidies over sustainability, and convenience over care. Their work aligns perfectly with the mission of Papa Farms: to show that real change is possible when we focus on the fundamentals.

We’re not just growing food at Papa Farms; we’re growing a movement. We’re proving that regenerative farming can produce not just better food, but a better future. It’s a long-term solution to the chronic illness epidemic — one rooted in science, sustainability, and common sense.

I believe that under President Trump’s leadership, the MAHA movement can transform our nation — but only if we all work together. Farmers, food producers, policymakers, and consumers alike must demand better. Better soil. Better food. Better health.

Each of us can make choices every day that will contribute to achieving this goal. Support local farmers. Make informed choices at the grocery store. Tell Congress to stop subsidizing products and crops that are weaponizing our food supply and thus hurting our health.

Together, we can build a food system that nourishes our bodies and our nation. We can make America healthy again. Let the renaissance begin.