Progressive policies haven’t just failed — they’re killing people

Progressives say they have Americans’ best interests at heart, but a quick look at key progressive values suggests otherwise: Not only have these policies failed, they have also proved deadly.

At least 24 people died in the Southern California fires, and dozens more are missing. Meanwhile, AccuWeather estimates the damage and economic losses at $135 billion to $150 billion.

Progressive policies and laws are destroying the American dream. More importantly, they are causing the deaths of countless Americans.

This did not have to happen.

Policies backed by Joe Biden, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (D) created the ideal conditions for this disaster.

California has not conducted controlled burns, which involve intentionally setting smaller fires to remove brush, dead trees, and other highly flammable materials. Such measures help reduce the risk of large-scale wildfires that can destroy lives and property. However, these prescribed fires must first undergo the National Environmental Policy Act review process, which can take between three and seven years from initiation to completion, according to a 2022 policy brief from the Property and Environment Research Center.

In Los Angeles, Bass approved a 2024 budget that cuts $17.6 million from the fire department. The city also donated firefighting equipment to Ukraine, making it unavailable to combat the current wildfires. Although this equipment was in storage at the time, such details bring little solace to the deceased or to those who have lost their homes.

But California’s policies are not the only ones that have taken American lives. Other progressive measures are responsible for further losses. More than 13,000 immigrants convicted of murder — either in the United States or abroad — live outside Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention, according to ICE data.

In the 12 months ending in July 2024, 13 American men, women, and children were murdered by illegal immigrants, people who had no legal right to remain in this country. These crimes stem from progressive policies that permit cities and states to declare themselves “sanctuaries” for people here illegally, refusing to cooperate with ICE in deporting arrested foreigners.

How many Americans have died because of these sanctuary policies? How many more will die?

Fortunately, Donald Trump’s designated “border czar,” Tom Homan, has vowed to cut funding for locals who do not cooperate with the federal government in deporting illegal aliens.

Moving to cities such as New York, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, and Chicago, we see the travesty of no-cash-bail policies.

According to a study by the Yolo County California District Attorney’s Office, the rate of recidivism was far higher for those “who paid no bail versus those who did pay. … [Those] individually released on zero bail were subsequently rearrested for a total of 163% more crimes than individuals released on bail.”

It isn’t just statistics; it is the story of personal tragedy.

Keaira Bennefield was killed on October 5, 2022, when Adam Bennefield allegedly crashed into her car, pulled out a shotgun, and killed her.

Bennefield had been released from jail less than 24 hours before the killing for savagely beating Keaira in an on-camera attack.

Progressive policies and laws are destroying the American dream. More importantly, they are causing the deaths of countless Americans. This is why we are seeing a global shift to the right. Canada, Argentina, France, and, yes, the United States are returning to conservative values and rejecting the progressive policies of liberal Democrats.

The question is: Has it become bad enough in cities like Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago for voters to finally reject progressivism and begin electing conservative politicians?