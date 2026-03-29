The loudest voices rarely offer to write the check

Everyone has a solution until he is the one who must pay for it.

After every crisis come cameras, microphones, and outrage. Commentators fill TV panels, politicians rush to social media, and fundraising emails arrive within hours. What rarely arrives is something harder: ownership.

Christianity does not pretend evil vanishes through better language or finer intentions. It proclaims that the cost is real and has been paid.

Criticism is easy. It assigns responsibility, demands action, and carries moral urgency. But it rarely answers the most important question: Who pays for this? Or, more plainly, where are the receipts?

That question clarifies things. It separates serious people from performers by exposing the difference between assigning a cost and carrying one.

We see it everywhere.

Recently, actor Mark Ruffalo argued that the federal government should tax the rich more, assuring us “they can handle it.” Perhaps. But his argument would carry more weight if he showed receipts.

Nothing stops him from demonstrating that principle himself. The federal government already accepts voluntary contributions to reduce the public debt. Those convinced we are undertaxed remain free to lead by example.

Few do, because saying it costs nothing. Telling someone else to pay is always easier than writing the check yourself. It is theater, and it is a luxury reserved for people who do not have to live with the consequences.

That same pattern appears far beyond Hollywood.

For decades, Iran has made its position clear, not only in words but in deeds. “Death to America” has echoed for years. I remember watching the embassy takeover in high school. For my entire adult life, I have heard those words and seen the regime’s receipts. I am 62.

Much of the West, meanwhile, treated the threat as rhetoric to manage rather than something to confront. Entire careers were built on discussing the problem with panels, policies, negotiations, and warnings. A great deal was invested in talking about the problem. Very little was invested in ending it.

That is the difference between posturing and payment.

Right now, we are no longer discussing the cost. We are paying it in blood and treasure. The risks are real. So are the instability and the possibility of escalation. But given what this regime has said, done, and promised for decades, the price we pay now may prove a bargain compared with the price of waiting.

Ignoring a threat does not eliminate it. It allows it to metastasize and hands the bill to someone else later, with interest.

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We see the same pattern at home. For years, Americans were told the southern border was too complex to secure without sweeping reform. That phrase became a substitute for action. Yet when enforcement priorities changed, crossings dropped.

Clearly, the problem was not “complexity.” It was resolve.

Borders can be secured when a government decides to secure them. Which brings us back to the question too often left unanswered: Where are the receipts?

If confronting Iran is reckless, what replaces it? If border enforcement is wrong, what protects the system? If taxes must rise, who is willing to lead by example?

These are serious questions that deserve serious answers. But our culture rewards performance more than responsibility.

There is always a cost. The only question is whether we face it or pretend it is not there until it grows. Some assign that cost to others. Some ignore it and hope it disappears. Others delay it until it becomes unavoidable.

But every now and then, someone steps forward and pays it.

That is what decisive action looks like. Not posturing. Not signaling. Not commentary. Payment. The receipts that follow are rarely tidy. They do not arrive as statements or sound bites. They come as scars.

That truth is not political. It is inescapable. And at Easter, it is impossible to ignore.

Christianity does not offer a cost-free answer to the human condition or the wages of sin. It does not pretend evil vanishes through better language or finer intentions. It proclaims that the cost is real and has been paid.

Not assigned. Not deferred. Paid.

And the receipts were not theoretical. They were visible and costly: nail-scarred hands.

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That is why Christianity leaves us without excuses. Once you see that, you can no longer pretend solutions come without sacrifice or that responsibility can always be shifted to someone else.

Isaac Watts captured it plainly: “Love so amazing, so divine, demands my life, my soul, my all.”

We recognize truth when we see it because deep down, we know it is true: Someone always pays.

The only question is whether you trust the One who paid it or insist on bearing it yourself.