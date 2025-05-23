The real scandal isn’t Joe Biden’s decline — it’s who hid it from you

The Prime Cut Diamond Drilling company defines a controlled demolition as:

The process of systematically demolishing a structure in order to achieve a certain objective. Often used for work on buildings where high control measures of safety and order are essential, controlled demolition ensures that disturbance to the surrounding structures and area is kept to a minimum.

The company makes clear that a controlled demolition isn’t just blowing up buildings with dynamite, swinging wrecking balls, or making noise with drills and burst charges. It’s about precision. Even the Occupational Safety and Health Administration maintains a web of standards, subparts, and interpretive letters to help ensure compliance with destruction — done by the book, clean and contained.

Why would the Trump administration make such a colossal mistake to reward those who propped up Biden and failed to perform their duty to investigate the truth?

This same concept — orderly destruction — eerily mirrors what the legacy media and Democratic Party are doing to Joe Biden. Their goal: dispose of him and his political baggage as efficiently as possible. As Gwen Walz might put it, it’s time to “turn the page.” The priority isn’t honesty. It’s containment. Limit the damage to Biden and his family. Protect the political infrastructure that carried him into power.

At the center of this choreographed takedown: a conveniently timed book from CNN’s Jake Tapper and Axios’ Alex Thompson. For dramatic effect, the public gets a sudden, “unexpected” admission of Biden’s health problems — framing the collapse as a personal tragedy rather than an institutional failure.

None of this should surprise anyone. Fortunately, most Americans see through the staged confessional period now playing out across the media. It’s political kayfabe — an orchestrated performance where journalists and insiders finally admit what they’ve known for years: Joe Biden wasn’t running the country.

What they still refuse to confront is the real question: if not Biden, then who?

These same operatives now expect to walk away with their reputations intact. They offer carefully worded regret, maybe a little contrition, and assume that’s enough to preserve their elite status.

We cannot let them off the hook.

The American public deserves transparency and accountability for the chaos and destruction of the Biden years. The people who called the shots behind the scenes must be named. They must answer for what they did.

A shameless cash grab

For four years, Democrats insisted that “democracy was under attack.” Fine. Then tell us: Who actually held power inside the White House? Who made the decisions? Who overrode the president?

You don’t get to wave the flag of constitutional order while hiding the names of those who exercised executive authority in secret. That’s not how a functioning republic is supposed to work. Pretending otherwise insults every voter and mocks the very system these people claim to protect.

The media should be held accountable alongside those who exercised presidential authority on Joe Biden’s behalf. Tapper and Thompson’s new book isn’t journalism — it’s a shameless attempt to cash in on a cover-up they actively helped sustain.

Throughout the Biden presidency, both CNN and Axios prioritized access to the White House over honesty with the American public. Axios will point to a handful of criticisms they published, but a full review of their coverage tells the real story: They consistently accepted and repeated the Biden administration’s preferred narrative.

They showed no interest in investigating the Biden family’s ties to the Chinese Communist Party. They downplayed Special Counsel Robert Hur’s probe into Biden’s mishandling of classified documents. And now they’re dismissing our investigation into the White House’s use of an autopen to sign documents — an effort that kept the paper trail moving while insulating the president from oversight.

But the betrayal runs deeper than journalistic malpractice. Tapper and Thompson’s work isn’t just morally compromised — it’s commercially rigged. Axios has a clear financial stake in its own reporter being the center of the story. That context matters, especially when Axios somehow obtained the audio recordings of Biden’s long-sought interview with Hur.

Those tapes didn’t fall from the sky.

The Oversight Project spent the past year in litigation, pushing the Justice Department toward a decision on releasing them by May 20. We negotiated in good faith with the government, believing the process would result in a fair release.

Then, late on Friday, May 16, Axios dropped select portions of the Hur interview — bylined by none other than Alex Thompson.

Absent from their story? Any editor’s note disclosing Thompson’s direct financial interest in the book set to release just days later.

Maximum spin job

And it’s not just the Trump administration implicitly sanctioning Axios and CNN’s role in this long history; it’s that Axios also massively botched the rollout itself. This is a key part of a controlled demolition.

In the hours after the tapes dropped, our legal team at the Oversight Project scrambled to make sense of what had just happened. We, along with others, had operated in good faith — only to be blindsided when those negotiations suddenly veered in the opposite direction.

A closer review of Axios’ release revealed the deception. The audio had been edited using “jump cuts” that made Biden sound worse in places. We knew immediately how that would play out. Biden’s defenders would seize on the edits to discredit the broader argument. And they did. At this point, calling it coincidence stretches belief.

Every step of this process has aimed to shield Biden — and the people who kept him in place — from real accountability. That pattern continues to this day.

Back in February, we forced the Department of Justice to commit to a deadline: May 20. It agreed to make a decision on whether to release the Hur interview tapes. Shortly after, Tapper and Thompson’s book was announced. The timeline doesn’t feel random. It looks scripted. This wasn’t chaos — it was a controlled demolition.

The autopen investigation

At the Oversight Project, we don’t intend to let that plan succeed.

We won’t allow them to shut the book on the Biden years with a whisper instead of a reckoning.

We’ll provide the dynamite. We’ll swing the wrecking ball. And when the moment demands precision, we’ll bring the drill and the charges. The key to unraveling this entire deception lies in one place: the autopen investigation.

Whoever controlled the autopen controlled the White House. Biden wasn’t running the show. Everyone knows that now. The next step is identifying who was.

And we won’t need Tapper's or Thompson’s help to get there. In fact, they’ve wandered directly into our demolition zone.