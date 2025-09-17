The right message: Justice. The wrong messenger: Pam Bondi.

The assassination of Charlie Kirk has created a critical moment in American history. The left has been allowed to operate with impunity for too long, stirring up hatred, dehumanizing conservatives, and even calling directly for violence. That culture of permission led to multiple attempts on President Trump’s life — and to the murder of Charlie Kirk.

The situation calls for clarity and discipline. Vice President JD Vance and senior adviser Stephen Miller have delivered both. They’ve made the case that leftist terror must be crushed swiftly but lawfully, framing the crackdown as justice, not revenge. Pam Bondi managed to smash that framing with a single phrase: “hate speech.”

The administration has both the legal authority and the political capital to act — but only if it stays focused. Bondi has already proven she cannot keep her footing.

Unchecked political violence invites chaos. After the Trump shooting, the left paid no price for its demonization of conservatives. That failure emboldened extremists and left every conservative wondering if they too would be targeted. If the government once again shrinks from action, many will feel compelled to take matters into their own hands.

That path leads to civil war.

The only way to stop the spiral is with decisive state action — action that may have seemed radical a decade ago but is now necessary. The government has the authority to dismantle leftist terror networks like Antifa and the NGOs that bankroll them. Those who openly call for violence must face penalties. And society must place crushing pressure on anyone who celebrates Kirk’s death or mocks his grieving family. All of it can and must be done under law.

But presentation matters. Americans must understand this as justice, not revenge. It must look and feel like law, not a purge. That is why framing is crucial.

Threading the needle

JD Vance modeled this balance when he hosted Kirk’s show after the assassination. He honored his fallen friend by remembering his faith, his family, and his work — while also making clear that political terrorism is a left-wing problem that demands a response. He called for peace but promised justice. Strong measures would come, but they would come through the state, under law.

Miller added his own testimony. He recounted how Kirk had confided fears of leftist violence and identified the NGOs funding extremist groups as the key target. Miller vowed to cut off that money and dismantle the networks. It was the perfect pairing: grief tempered by resolve, compassion paired with action. The administration projected strength and restraint in equal measure.

Enter Pam Bondi

Then, Bondi opened her mouth. On a podcast, asked whether the administration’s efforts might violate civil liberties, she answered: “There is free speech, and then there is hate speech,” and hate speech should not be allowed.

That one remark shredded weeks of careful positioning. For years, conservatives have fought the left’s attempt to define “hate speech” as anything progressives dislike. With a few words, Bondi made Republicans look like hypocrites, validated the left’s narrative, and handed progressives a moral weapon to use against Trump’s administration.

RELATED: When words became ‘violence,’ bloodshed was inevitable

Photo by Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images

The reaction was swift. Progressives flooded social media and cable news, crowing that the administration’s true aim was censorship. Bondi had handed them the very frame the White House had labored to avoid.

Then, she dug in. Instead of walking back her comments, Bondi tweeted that “hate speech” meant calls for violence — which are already illegal. But that is not what the left means, and by using its terminology, she legitimized it. She then compounded the blunder by suggesting the Justice Department could force shop owners to print memorials for Kirk against their will — a direct echo of the “bake the cake” battles conservatives had fought on principle for a decade.

Too high a price for incompetence

This moment is too dangerous for sloppy messaging. The administration must dismantle a leftist terror network while preserving civil liberties. The margin for error is razor-thin. Bondi has already shown she is not up to the task.

The solution is obvious: Replace her. Bondi was never Trump’s first choice. Matt Gaetz was blocked by Senate Republicans. The president could revisit that pick or turn to another proven operator like Ron DeSantis, who will soon be term-limited out of the Florida governorship. Whoever it is, the administration needs discipline, skill, and unwavering commitment.

The stakes could not be higher. The nation mourns a conservative leader assassinated for his beliefs. The administration has both the legal authority and the political capital to act — but only if it stays focused. Bondi has already proven she cannot keep her footing. The country cannot afford her mistakes.