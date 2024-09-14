Time’s up: Focus on Kamala’s record, not her debate charade

I want to win. I like to win. The country needs to win. So let’s focus on how we can win from here on out, with the presidential debate behind us and the November election approaching.

I had one goal for President Trump during the debate: He needed to prevent Kamala Harris from appearing as a legitimate presidential figure to the average voters just tuning in. The Democrats’ strategy revolves around crafting a narrative that makes their candidate seem credible enough to justify a high “voter turnout effort” (ahem), much like in 2020. Biden could no longer fulfill that role, so the Democrats and the press ushered him off the stage and are now elevating Harris as their new figurehead.

What’s her plan? What’s her record? The answer: It’s terrible, and she obviously hates you.

The Kamala Harris you saw in the debate didn’t exist before. I live in Iowa, the first-in-the-nation caucus state and one of the few places where people actually saw Kamala Harris try to win over voters. In California, she didn’t need to campaign as a Democrat, but in Iowa, she had to meet people. Uh-oh! That effort went so poorly that she and I ended up with the same number of delegates in the Iowa Caucus — zero.

Now, betting markets are giving Harris about 51-49 odds to become president, even though no one cast a single vote to put her in this position. This is no time for clever memes or jokes about how clueless she is. Those won't work — and did I mention how badly I want to win? — against the dark forces guiding Harris. Americans are about to start voting in key states. The clock is ticking, and I have no desire to end up in prison in a few years for simply speaking my mind about Kamala's tyranny.



So let’s focus on what we can control right now. The debate moderators were a disaster, but focusing on that is what those destined to lose do, just like so many other feckless GOP candidates of the past. We have 55 days until the election — the same amount of time that’s passed since Trump faced his toughest blow — and we can’t afford to waste it as we did during that critical moment.

The path to victory lies in this undeniable truth: Republicans win when elections focus on issues. Democrats win when they focus on personalities. One recurring theme in the debate gives Trump an opportunity, if he listens to those who truly see and understand who Harris, America’s new Jezebel, really is.



Remove all the demonic flash and the satiation of your senses. Look beyond the surface as a discerning believer. Recognize the assault on reality that the Democratic Party is capable of creating. You won’t defeat it by trolling or “owning the libs.” At least half a dozen powerful commercials can be made against Kamala Harris using her own words from the debate.

The message is clear: Harris has no regard for the suffering of the American people, suffering she helped cause as vice president over the past four years, and she shows no intention of easing. That is her record, and we must hang her political future with it, or we will all hang separately, as our revolutionary forebears understood.

In the end, people want elections to focus on them and their issues. This leads to my second absolute truth of American politics: Whoever makes the best argument about the future wins every time. I can’t change the fact that Donald Trump spent about 70% of the debate defending his record instead of making Kamala defend hers as the incumbent, but I can insist we reverse this approach moving forward.

What is Kamala’s plan for us besides copying Joe Biden’s aggressive failures and pasting them into her presidential website? No area of American life is better than it was during the first three years of Trump’s presidency. Use the very clips from the debate that Democrats celebrate and expose the truth of her dark agenda with her own words, without even featuring Trump in the commercials.

As I’ve been saying for years, people like Harris don't call us all racist, misogynistic, xenophobic, homophobic bigots because they've got these well-reasoned and detailed arguments they're just holding back to unleash when we least expect it. They do so because they have none of those things. And because they despise us and our traditions.

