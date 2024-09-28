Unpacking the truth about NATO and Ukraine

In his historic endorsement of Donald Trump for president in August, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. told the country that his support was based on the men’s shared beliefs in how best to save America. One of the most important, stopping the neoconservatives’ endless wars, begins with ending the war in Ukraine.

And for world leaders, opposing the Ukraine war is a matter of life and death. Donald Trump’s most recent alleged would-be assassin is a pro-Ukrainian fanatic who wanted Trump dead for opposing the war. He has offered a $150,000 bounty to any psychopath who completes his murderous mission.

Unless we stop the neoconservative and globalist elites, Ukraine will be destroyed and we will very likely be fighting World War III.

But defeating the warmongers requires serious truth-telling. Here’s a start.

Joe Biden’s bellicose speech at July’s NATO Summit guaranteed the war in Ukraine will be fought to the last Ukrainian. NATO promises 10 more years of war.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy continues to drag the United States into direct military conflict with Russia. Zelenskyy ordered missile attacks on Russia’s nuclear early-warning radar system, attacked a nuclear power plant, and is hitting Moscow apartment buildings with drones. The key points of Zelenskyy’s “victory plan” are American authorization and target-programming of long-range missile strikes even deeper into Russia and an official invitation to join NATO. This is a fast track to World War III.

The July summit concluded with a declaration that Ukraine is on an “irreversible” path to NATO membership. NATO’s declaration is a death sentence for Ukraine.

A proxy war like no other

Contrary to Biden’s claim that “Putin has already lost the war,” Ukraine has been annihilated. In January, Ukraine’s former prosecutor general acknowledged that the country's military suffered 500,000 killed in action. U.S. Army Colonel Douglas Macgregor estimated that another 100,000 men have died in the months since.

Ukraine’s NATO-directed incursion into Russia is a suicide mission that risks triggering outright war between Russia and NATO. After 83 years, seeing Russian soil once again violated by an army with German panzers and Ukrainian soldiers wearing Nazi helmets has enraged the Russian people. They are demanding that Putin lift the restrictions of the “special military operation” and launch a full-scale war.

Washington, NATO, and Zelenskyy do not care about dead Ukrainians. This war is not about Ukraine; it is a war against Russia, waged by the United States and NATO, with Ukraine serving as their proxy.

This is the result of a long-term project by neoconservatives, globalist elites, and the military-industrial-congressional complex. Their objective is to dismember Russia into multiple mini-states and exploit its resources. In 2019, the RAND Corporation issued a strategic blueprint for destabilizing Russia by provoking war in Ukraine. And here we are.

Neocon and globalist dreams

Joe Biden called for the overthrow of Vladimir Putin. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin stated that America aims to weaken Russia permanently. Former Vice President Dick Cheney confirmed the U.S. objective to dismantle Russia. U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) proposed Putin’s assassination.

George Soros imagines that a Ukrainian victory will result in the “dissolution” of Russia. Thirty years ago, Soros conjured up the sinister strategy of sacrificing European Slavs to fight a proxy war with Russia. “The combination of manpower from Eastern Europe with the technical capabilities of NATO,” he wrote, “reduce the risk of body bags for NATO countries …” Today, Ukrainians are filling NATO body bags.

Soros’ hatred of Russia is readily explained. Russia is the principal nation still standing in the way of implementing his new world order. NATO is waging a globalist war to destroy Russia.

Russia fiercely opposes Soros’ globalist vision. It remains a non-communist, primarily Orthodox Christian nation that maintains the integrity of its borders and preserves its national identity. Russia is a bulwark of traditional family, spiritual, and moral values — denouncing the sexualizing and transgendering of children as degenerate ideologies. An expressly antiglobalist program to preserve and strengthen traditional values is national policy.

The propaganda campaign supporting America’s proxy war has been unprecedented, actively suppressing counternarrative information. But the truth about Ukraine is starting to break through. Let’s unpack some of it.

Ukraine is not a democracy

Ukraine is a totalitarian state in which Zelenskyy rules as a Stalinist autocrat. Zelenskyy banned all 11 independent and opposition political parties. He canceled presidential elections and remains president even though his term expired in May. Ukrainians are being imprisoned for criticizing the regime in private conversations.

Media is under Soviet-style control. Zelenskyy combined all TV channels into a single state-controlled channel. Websites not approved by the government are prohibited.

Zelenskyy has overseen a campaign of assassination, kidnapping, and torture of political opponents. He has outlawed the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, jailing dozens of priests.

The war did not start in 2022

The war in Ukraine didn’t begin with the Russian invasion in February 2022. It started in February 2014 with the U.S.-engineered coup d’état that overthrew the democratically elected government of President Viktor Yanukovych. Assistant Secretary of State and arch-neocon Victoria Nuland spearheaded the plot. A recorded phone call captured her choosing Ukraine’s new president, with Vice President Joe Biden giving final approval. The United States installed a puppet regime, and the nazification of Ukraine intensified.

In May 2014, neo-Nazi thugs burned alive dozens of ethnic Russian anti-coup protesters in Odessa. A week later, the provinces of Luhansk and Donetsk declared their independence and voted to leave Ukraine. The Kyiv regime responded by sending neo-Nazi militias to attack the Russian-speaking breakaway republics, shelling civilians for eight years and killing 14,000 people.

Vice President Kamala Harris (L) shakes hands with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Switzerland. Photo by ALESSANDRO DELLA VALLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Russia’s invasion was not unprovoked

Professors John Mearsheimer and Jeffrey Sachs established that the real cause of the war was the drive to expand NATO into Ukraine. Even NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg admits this.

In 2008, U.S. Ambassador to Russia William Burns wrote his “Nyet means Nyet” memo, alerting American leaders that expanding NATO into Ukraine was a red line Russia would never tolerate. In 2019, a Zelenskyy adviser predicted that “with a probability of 99.9 percent, our price for joining NATO is a big war with Russia.”

Russia has tried to de-escalate the crisis. Since 2008, Russia has offered five mutual security and peace proposals to the United States, Ukraine, and other European governments. All were rejected or, in the cases of the 2014 Minsk agreements and the April 2022 Istanbul peace agreement, sabotaged by the West.

Broken morale and systemic corruption

To evade military service, 860,000 men have fled to European Union countries, with 800,000 more reportedly hiding in Ukraine. Officials have pocketed millions of dollars in bribes, letting those with money dodge conscription. Press gangs snatch men off the street and shove them into front-line trenches. The average age of a Ukrainian soldier is 43. More than half of new conscripts abandon their positions.

Ukraine is the most corrupt nation in Europe and “too corrupt to join NATO” any time soon. Zelenskyy has accumulated a personal fortune of $850 million. Seymour Hersh reported that Zelenskyy and his cronies have embezzled $400 million. Trainloads of aid have been stolen. Billions in weapons are unaccounted for. American taxpayers fund the salaries and pensions of a government where “people are stealing like there is no tomorrow.”

As a result, Ukraine’s economy is bankrupt; 40% of all Ukrainians need humanitarian aid. Zelenskyy has sold his country’s future to corporate-finance vultures like BlackRock.

NATO’s war, one analyst argues, is likely “the last nail in the coffin” for Ukraine. There are 12 million refugees, and a generation of young men has been wiped out. From a population of 52 million in 1991, Ukraine, with the world’s lowest birth rate, will shrink to 24 million by 2030 — if it survives.

A neo-Nazi regime

And let’s not forget, Ukraine’s government and military are infested with neo-Nazis.

Nazism in Ukraine has deep roots. Stepan Bandera is the father of Ukrainian Nazism and the leading German collaborator during World War II. Bandera’s birthday is a national holiday. Hundreds of monuments and renamed streets celebrate Bandera and other Nazi collaborators. The main road leading to the Babi Yar memorial has been renamed Stepan Bandera Avenue.

Ukrainian collaboration with the Nazis was colossal. Bandera was the leader of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists. In addition, more than 250,000 Ukrainians volunteered for Waffen SS and other German military formations. Thousands more willing executioners served as auxiliary police in Ukraine and death camp guards in Poland. One in four Jewish victims of the Holocaust — 1.5 million people — were murdered in Ukraine. Historians call it the “Holocaust by Bullets.” In 1943, the OUN massacred 100,000 Poles. OUN Banderites also played a major role in the murder of 34,000 Jews at the Babi Yar ravine on the outskirts of Kyiv.

While nominally Jewish, Zelenskyy collaborates with neo-Nazis. In Ukraine, Nazis are recognized as heroes. Zelenskyy led standing ovations in the Canadian Parliament when it honored a Ukrainian Nazi World War II veteran who fought as a member of the Waffen SS Galicia Division.

The Azov Brigade is Ukraine’s most notorious neo-Nazi organization. Azov’s emblem and symbols are straight from Hitler’s SS. Video of Azov prisoners features ubiquitous Nazi tattoos.

Andriy Biletsky, Azov’s founder, has said Ukraine’s “historic mission … is to lead the white races of the world in a final crusade for their survival, a crusade against the Semite-led Untermenschen [subhumans].” Zelenskyy collaborates closely with Biletsky. Despite the media’s whitewash of Ukrainian Nazis, Azov’s ideology and connections with other white supremacist organizations remain intact.

Unless we stop the neoconservative and globalist elites, hundreds of thousands more Ukrainians will die, Ukraine will be destroyed, and we will very likely be fighting World War III. The war in Ukraine has been maintained by pure propaganda — but the only answer to lies is truth. It’s time to start speaking the truth about Ukraine.