While other sports bow to wokeism, NASCAR keeps it patriotic

For many drivers in NASCAR, it turns out that the only things that lean left are their steering wheels.

Last weekend, I had the joy of taking my son to the NASCAR Hall of Fame induction to watch our good friend Carl Edwards take his place among the sport’s legends. His name is now forever cemented in racing history.

Admittedly, we were both a little giddy at the thought of mingling with NASCAR superstars. But that’s not who we met — at least, not at first. Seated at our dinner table were three men and their wives, engaged in conversation about fatherhood, education models for our kids, and the churches we attend. Long after dinner ended, I finally learned the identities of our tablemates — David Ragan, Trevor Bayne, and Michael McDowell.

Collectively, they have 103 top-10 finishes and two Daytona 500 victories. Bayne, in fact, remains the youngest driver ever to win the race, taking the checkered flag just one day after his 20th birthday. But for these men, success isn’t measured by trophies or Victory Lane celebrations — it’s defined by their faith, families, and the values they uphold.

Faith, family, and country — values often associated with the conservative movement — take the pole position in NASCAR. Every major American sport plays the national anthem before competition, but NASCAR goes farther, opening each race with a pre-race prayer.

While the NBA cozies up to China and the NFL tries to “end racism” with end-zone slogans, NASCAR proudly embraces conservative values. The sport has a long history of welcoming Republican presidents — Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, and Donald Trump are the only presidents to serve as grand marshal for the Daytona 500. NASCAR also gave rise to the infamous “Let’s Go Brandon” chant, and in 2016, then-Chairman and CEO Brian France publicly endorsed Trump for president. He stood alongside my dinner companion, David Ragan, and other top drivers.

This Sunday, Michael McDowell will return to Daytona, aiming to win NASCAR’s most prestigious race a second time. But victory on the track isn’t what he promotes most. On his personal website, under his career stats — next to achievements like two-time playoff contender, Brickyard winner, and Daytona champion — McDowell proudly lists himself as a “follower of Jesus and outspoken Christian athlete.” He also highlights his role as a “family man (father of five) and strong advocate for adoption.” He might as well add “All-American.”

NASCAR deserves credit for allowing its drivers to be so open about their values. Unlike the NFL, which fines players for showing public support for a presidential candidate, or Major League Baseball, which honored a group of queer and drag performers dressed as nuns with a Community Hero award, NASCAR encourages its athletes to stand by their beliefs.

As McDowell put it, “NASCAR has always allowed me to organically live out my faith on and off the racetrack. We are a patriotic sport that unapologetically celebrates faith, family, and country.” Hallelujah.

Faith, family, and country were also central themes in Carl Edwards’ Hall of Fame induction speech. Reflecting on his decision to retire at the peak of his career, he said, “Every prize has its price … and the prize of my family was worth that price.” He ended his speech with a powerful statement: “I realized that all these miracles — I wasn’t alone. God is real. God was beside me.”

This week on my podcast, “We the People,” Edwards shared another perspective that speaks to his character and beliefs: “One of the things I’m most grateful for, the older I get, is the United States of America … the idea of individual freedom and liberty.” Carl Edwards isn’t just a Hall of Famer — he’s a Hall of Fame human being.

While faith, family, and country reflect a set of values, openly standing for them requires a specific character trait — one that is also essential for success in racing: courage. It takes extraordinary bravery to drive at speeds exceeding 200 mph, inches away from competitors, knowing that one wrong move could end in disaster.

Unlike the bureaucratic diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives that permeate other industries, NASCAR thrives on true merit. Skill and guts determine success. On a racetrack, the only DEI that matters is don’t ever ignore the rules — or you could die.

Nothing defines America more than courage. We would not have a country without the courage of George Washington, and all men would not be free without the courage of Abraham Lincoln. This freedom doesn’t endure without the courage of our servicemen and women defending it. The examples are endless, and it is now “courageous” for athletes and entertainers to promote their traditionally conservative values.

Edwards said his speech was “all about gratitude.” If you are grateful for America and are looking for a sport that celebrates it, tune in this Sunday and cheer for NASCAR’s finest to carry our values across the finish line at Daytona. My son and I will do the same, but we will be a little particular to our new favorite racer, Michael McDowell.