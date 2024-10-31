DeSantis tells voters: Don't let Amendment 3 turn Florida into California

MIAMI, Fla. — There is no question that Florida has solidified into a red state for elections, presidential and midterm alike. Former President Donald Trump is expected to win its 30 electoral votes, but there are proposed constitutional amendments on the ballot this year that Governor Ron DeSantis' administration is intent on defeating.

One of the proposed amendments is Amendment 3, which would enshrine a right to smoke marijuana in the state's constitution. While on the surface it may seem like a good idea, DeSantis has argued, the amendment is nothing more than a money-grab by a foreign company that wants a monopoly in the state.

"The proposed Amendment 3, written by the CEO of a mega-weed corporation, contains a special provision in the full text of the amendment for complete immunity from civil liability. This unprecedented blanket immunity is — intentionally but deceptively — not provided in the summary that appears on the ballot (also written by the weed CEO). Corporate carve outs do not belong in Florida’s constitution," DeSantis said on Tuesday.

In California, the black market for weed did not go away. In fact, it expanded in rural parts of the state.

Marijuana use with a medical license is already legal in the state, but it comes with restrictions. For example, marijuana cannot be used in public or on public transportation. Proponents of Amendment 3, like state Senator Joe Gruters (R), say the legislature will work to ensure that weed use is still prohibited in public spaces.

Even with the medical marijuana restrictions, there are still complaints of the pungent smell being a problem in certain parts of the state.

Lt. Alejandro Camacho, a public affairs officer for the Florida Highway Patrol, told Blaze News his agency is concerned that with the right to smoke marijuana in the state's constitution, there will be an increase in use of the drug while driving.

"When you decide to drive a vehicle under the influence of marijuana, you're obviously ... driving now impaired. You're putting countless people at risk because of your bad decision to drive impaired. We know that it affects the brain, the body overall, all of your motor skills. ... You're going to have slow reaction times. You're going to have weakened concentrations. You're going to have drowsiness," Camacho said about the impact.

Camacho explained that troopers spend a lot of time when encountering drivers under the influence of any kind of substance, as they have to do tests to determine what kind of substance drivers may have used. FHP has drug recognition experts whom a trooper can call in to confirm the initial tests for the type of impairment.

"The scary part of marijuana is that, unlike alcohol, there's no specific impairment limit that we know what amount of marijuana it takes for a person to be over the limit or impaired. It affects everyone differently. It stays in the body typically longer than alcohol," he said.

Officials from frontline men like Camacho all the way up to DeSantis have pointed to states that have allowed recreational use of marijuana and the many problems that followed despite claims that legalizing marijuana would alleviate issues stemming from the plant.

Colorado's tax revenue from its legal market for marijuana has dramatically fallen, down 30% from two years ago, according to Politico.

In California, the black market for weed did not go away. In fact, it expanded in rural parts of the state. Criminal groups used their massive profits to buy large homes and mansions to grow their product indoors, pushing residents out and causing safety concerns. Even when illegal grows were raided, more sprang up elsewhere, marketing weed to users inside and outside California.

On Monday, Florida first lady Casey DeSantis posted a message to X that read, "Don't California my Florida! Vote NO on 3."

Smart & Safe Florida, the organization behind efforts to get "yes" votes on Amendment 3, says those problems won't happen in Florida because there is a "strong commitment to law and order."

Most telling about Amendment 3, Gov. DeSantis has said, is that the proposal does not include a provision for Floridians to cultivate their own personal marijuana plants but only for the ability to buy it from a licensed dealer who "is not subject to any criminal or civil liability or sanctions under Florida Law."

"Impaired driving is impaired driving," Camacho stressed. "There's no reason, there's no justification to get behind the wheel of the car."

