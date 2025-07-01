Trans ideology's newest victim

While writing for the National Review in 2018, David French refused to use the name Chelsea for former army intelligence analyst Bradley Manning, arguing that to do so did not align with his Christian beliefs.

However, times have changed, and French unfortunately appears to have fallen, as the mighty often do. This was hinted at when French publicly referred to Brian Riedl, a Manhattan Institute fellow who claims to have a “female brain,” as Jessica.

In a social media post on X, French congratulated “Jessica” for his new position at the Dispatch, writing, “This is great news for the Dispatch. Nobody is better on fiscal policy than Jessica.”

While French did not use Riedl’s preferred pronouns in the tweet — which BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey of “Relatable” believes he did to avoid conflict — he did use Riedl’s preferred pronouns in an article for the New York Times.

“Jessica might be one of the nation’s foremost experts about the federal budget and about America’s fiscal realities, and she has taught me an enormous amount about those issues,” he wrote.

“Now, you could say the New York Times would never allow him to use male pronouns for someone who identifies as a woman, but if you are so principled and you are so on the side of truth and reality, David French, would you really allow an editorial team at the New York Times or anywhere to compel you to lie? Because that’s what you have done,” Stuckey comments.

When French argued against using preferred pronouns in 2018, he wrote in an article titled “The transgender debate: Conservatives cannot compromise truth” that “the transgender debate is not about tolerance, it’s about truth.”

“Conservatives cannot, must not, compromise on the biological reality of sex, and they cannot pretend that surgically or chemically altering the body somehow changes that reality,” he continued, adding, “To use female pronouns is to endorse fiction.”

French also wrote that the push to mandate preferred pronoun usage is “a direct assault on free speech and religious liberty.”

“It’s not just a social norm, it’s tyranny,” he added.

“The irony is, in all of this, David French has been arguing for years that evangelicals have accepted a tyrant in Trump because he has promised to give us some of the things that we want,” Stuckey says.

“And yet, here he is, submitting to what he has called tyranny by calling a man ‘she,’” she adds.

