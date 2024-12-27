ASU QB Sam Leavitt gives teammates his own NIL royalties and unlimited Arby's for Christmas

Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt is giving all of his merchandise royalties to his team's name, image, and likeness fund, which will directly benefit his teammates.

Now that college athletes are allowed to profit from their image, Leavitt recently revealed his plan to give 100% of his merchandise royalties to the Sun Angel Collective, the university's NIL sector that distributes all generic deals and donations to the team.

All of Leavitt's royalties "across platforms and retailers" will be used for the team, ASU coach Kenny Dillingham explained, calling Leavitt a "great role model" for future ASU athletes.

"Sam is not just a special player but also a special person! His willingness to sacrifice for his teammates, both on and off the field, is what makes him truly exceptional," Dillingham added, according to Arizona Sports.

That's not all, though; Leavitt didn't want his teammates to go hungry, either.

After Arby's restaurants announced a new Thighsman Award — presented by NFL legend Joe Theismann — Leavitt jumped on the chance to get his teammates another opportunity.

'... big men need big sandwiches.'

Upon hearing Arby's is inking deals with 100 NCAA offensive and defensive lineman, Leavitt reportedly made some calls to make sure his offensive line was among those recognized. Recipients are awarded a Thighsman Trophy, along with what appears to be free, unlimited Arby's. It is unclear whether a monetary prize is awarded as well.

"We don't make the playoffs without our offensive line. These guys bring it every week so that our entire offense can be successful," Leavitt said, per AZ Central. "When I heard about Arby's program, I reached out to nominate my guys as Thighsman honorees. They power the game every week and deserve to be recognized."

As a result, eight ASU offensive linemen received NIL deals from Arby's: Josh Atkins, Emmit Bohle, Cade Briggs, Ben Coleman, Leif Fautanu, Max Iheanachor, Sean Na'a, and Makua Pule.

Leavitt's selflessness was called "powerful" by the NIL collective president, who said his vision will have a lasting impact.

According to deal-tracker website On3, Leavitt's NIL valuation stands at $1.5 million when factoring his existing sponsorships. His previous likeness deals include partnerships with Arizona sports bar Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers and car dealership Jones Ford Verde Valley.

Theismann, who won a Super Bowl with the Washington Redskins, recently spoke on his partnership with Arby's and said the new award was sorely needed to give recognition to the big men of football.

"With their large stature and unwavering strength, linemen are the unsung heroes of football," the former quarterback stated.

Theismann hilariously added, "Let's face it, big men need big sandwiches, and Arby's gets that!"

The inaugural Thighsman Award was given to Michigan's Mason Graham, who said he loves Arby's "and their roast beef sandwiches."

