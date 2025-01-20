Charles Barkley trashes San Francisco as 'rat infested' ahead of city hosting 2025 NBA All-Star Game

Hall of Fame basketball player Charles Barkley once again criticized San Francisco as a dirty city, much to the dismay of his co-hosts.

While covering highlights of an Indiana Pacers versus Detroit Pistons game, TNT host Ernie Johnson spoke specifically about the great season Pistons player Cade Cunningham is having.

Cunningham is averaging a career-high 24.3 points per game through 38 games and is also putting up his best numbers for rebounds and assists per game.

As the broadcast team was discussing if Cunningham was going to be selected for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game in San Francisco, Barkley let it be known — once again — that he isn't a fan of the city.

"Hey listen, [if] he doesn't make the team, I'm not going. I'm not going to that rat-infested place out in San Francisco."

"Stop, man!" host Johnson pleaded.

As the highlights continued, Barkley squabbled with co-host Shaquille O'Neal as another former NBA great and co-host Kenny Smith was heard laughing at the exchange.

"Y'all are not gonna make me like San Francisco," Barkley reiterated.

"We're not, I know! Just keep it to yourself," Johnson enforced.

Barkley, still asserting his opinion, added, "No, no, no, no, nope."

'We love San Francisco!'

The exchange wasn't the first time Barkley had harsh realities to promote about the city by the bay.

In fact, Barkley made similar remarks during a live broadcast of the 2024 NBA All-Star Game in Indiana.

Barkley described the city as being filled with "homeless crooks," but this time, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was there to take offense.

Barkley had asked Hall of Famer Reggie Miller about having the choice of "being cold or being around a bunch of homeless crooks in San Francisco"; this caused Green to immediately interrupt.

"That's crazy!" Green said.

Reporter Taylor Rooks then replied, "We love San Francisco!"

"No, we don't!" Barkley insisted.

"Yes, we do!" Green came back.

Barkley then argued that residents "can't even walk around" in the city, causing Green to insist that they can.

Barkley declared, "Yeah, with a bulletproof vest and security!"

The 2025 NBA All-Star Game airs on February 16 on TNT and will feature four teams, with Barkley, O'Neal, and Smith selecting the players for three of them.

