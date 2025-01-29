Man vs. machine: Chinese robots will compete against humans in Beijing half-marathon

Over 12,000 long-distance runners will compete against 20 robots representing 20 companies in a half-marathon in China.

What is being claimed as the world's first humanoid-versus-robot half-marathon will take place in April, within the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area also known as Beijing's E-Town.

The district said in a press release that the robots will enter and compete on behalf of 20 teams from global robotics companies, researchers, robot clubs, and universities, among others. While there aren't many rules, robots must conform to a few loose paramaters.

The robots must be capable of bipedal walking or running and must have a "humanoid appearance."

Robots are also not allowed to have wheels and must be between 1.6 and 6.5 feet tall. The maximum extension from the hip joint to foot sole must be at least .45 meters.

Robots do not have to be fully autonomous to compete, however. Teams are allowed to remotely operate their robotic runners as they see fit.

According to Popular Science, prizes will be awarded to the top three finishers, no matter whether they are human or machine. The outlet also reported that no bipedal robot has successfully completed a race of such a length — 21.1 kilometers or 13 miles — giving the homo sapiens an apparent advantage.

Photo by Fu Ding/Beijing Youth Daily/VCG via Getty Images

Chinese robots appear to be running faster than American robots as of March 2024. That month, Shanghai-based Unitree Robotics showcased its robot, the H1 V3.0, running at 7.38 mph along a flat surface. The previous Guinness World Record speed for such a robot was 5.59 mph by a machine made by Boston Dynamics.

A video posted by Unitree showed the Chinese robot can also lift small crates and make its way down a flight of stairs.

Less than a year later, a video posted in January showed updated designs and the ability to move much more smoothly and quickly, even on hilled terrain. The footage showcased the robot walking on city streets, running on sidewalks, and navigating public parks.

Unitree's wheeled robots provide even greater nightmare fuel, as its four-legged creations are capable of parkour, high-speed off-road travel, and jumping from extreme heights.

Beijing's E-Town has a reported 140 robotics companies with a total output of approximately $1.4 billion.

China said it will focus on industrializing high-end humanoid products and cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!