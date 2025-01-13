Conor McGregor brutally roundhouse-kicks soccer player in the ribs while playing for his pub's team

UFC star Conor McGregor was indifferent about kicking an opponent in the ribs during his soccer debut over the weekend.

McGregor suited up for his sports bar's soccer team, Black Forge FC, representing the Black Forge Inn from Dublin, Ireland.

Facing off against Harding FC in the United Churches Football League, McGregor quickly got to work showing off his mixed martial arts skills in videos that circulated online.

In the first clip, McGregor slid in with his cleats up, typically considered a hard foul in soccer, colliding with a player on the ground; an audible thud could be heard. Then, after a throw-in, McGregor wrestled and threw an opponent to the ground, resulting in a foul.

"Good game, fair challenges, nothing sloppy, no injuries. Up the Forge!" McGregor said in response to the video.

'All ball, ref!'

A more visceral reaction came from McGregor in another clip. After a deflection sent the ball into the air, the former two-division UFC champ looked to strike the ball into the net from just a few feet out. However, with a jumping roundhouse kick, McGregor perfectly landed his left foot on the ribcage of an opposing player who was trying to head the ball.

The player immediately fell to the ground in pain, while McGregor reacted with a smile and his arms raised as if he didn't know what he had done wrong.

"All ball, ref!" McGregor wrote on X, with the video attached.

McGregor posted other videos, including one to a classic hip-hop beat that showed the fighter celebrating a teammate's goal.

"I'm living the 'whatever the f*** I want' life!" the video was captioned, quoting McGregor.

Another clip showed a long-distance attempt from the 36-year-old that hit the crossbar, in what was reported as his closest chance of getting a goal during the match.

In the end, the game finished 1-1, and McGregor said it was a "great game," with "great buzz!"

McGregor's recent headlines include being removed from a video game and an announcement that he is hoping to fight in a boxing match in India for more than $250 million.

The Irishman's last scheduled UFC fight in June 2024 against Michael Chandler was canceled, with no rescheduled fight announced since. His last fight in July 2021 ended in a doctor's stoppage after McGregor broke his ankle.

Since then, McGregor has continuously teased a comeback to the UFC but instead has starred in movies like "Road House," a 2024 reboot of the 1989 Patrick Swayze film of the same name.

