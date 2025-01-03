'Not a single word is true': UFC legend Chael Sonnen says there's no chance Conor McGregor's $250M boxing match happens

Former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen said there is no reason to believe Conor McGregor is going to box Logan Paul in India.

McGregor seemingly confirmed (with a heart and Indian flag) on December 29, 2024, a report that he will be fighting Paul in 2025 in Mumbai at Wankhede Stadium for $250 million.

However, after reading the reports, Sonnen claimed that "not a single word is true."

"You've got to understand, Conor is not boxing [Logan] Paul," the former UFC middleweight said on his YouTube channel.

Sonnen continued, "There is not a billionaire in India looking to bring people over and change tourism. That is something exclusively done by a government and that government has done it in one place which is in the Middle East."

Sonnen insisted there is "no check for $250 million," and all the details surrounding the story are laughable.

"You're not supposed to believe any of that to be true," the 47-year-old added.

The American went on to say that only a billionaire who is bothered about not being famous would be looking to flaunt their money around in such a manner but only in exchange for name-recognition.

Such a person wouldn't be reaching out to "an Irishman under contract with the UFC, an American under contract with the WWE, bringing them to India and going to walk around known as rich 'India dude,'" Sonnen explained.

However, in a post on X about two weeks prior, McGregor stated that he was indeed in preliminary talks with the Ambani family to "face Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition in India."

The Ambani family, specifically Mukesh Ambani, owns multinational conglomerate Reliance Industries. Mukesh Ambani is listed by Forbes as the richest man in India and the ninth-richest billionaire in the world.

According to Fightbook MMA, Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani's son, is the driving force behind getting the fight booked.

"I have agreed," McGregor said about the boxing match. "I will then seek my return to the Octagon," he claimed.

Furthermore, Fightbook MMA also reported the fight is indeed part of a "Visit India" tourism campaign, seemingly providing an answer to Sonnen's skepticism.

Sonnen concluded, "there was no truth. There's no India new boxing league, there's no Connor and Paul, there's no $250 million, there was no part of the story that was true."

The day following his remarks, Sonnen responded to backlash he received for making the claims. He then articulated the amount of money recent mega fights were rumored to pay fighters and revealed the sums were nowhere in the vicinity of what the latest McGregor/Paul rumors had claimed.

Sonnen named Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson and said, at most, the fighters received $60 million between the two. He also used Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk as an example and claimed they made approximately $100 million combined.

Logan Paul has seemingly not commented on the situation to date. He is currently under contract with the WWE, which is owned by TKO Holdings, the parent company for the UFC.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!