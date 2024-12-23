'More jobs for humans': Tyson Fury condemns 'all computers' after hearing results of AI-generated scorecard

Tyson Fury called an artificial intelligence scoring of his fight "absolutely s**t," saying that he wasn't a fan of the method, especially considering it scored the fight even worse for him than human judges.

Fury faced off against Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk for the second time in 2024 and for the second time in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Fury lost the fight by decision and wasn't particularly happy with the scorecard that had him on the wrong side of a unanimous 12-round score of 116-112.

The English boxer was asked about an "AI experiment" announced days before the fight as part of which Saudi backers would be using an artificial intelligence judging model to score the match.

Although the scoring was not factored in with official results, the AI actually scored the fight worse for Fury with a 118-112 score, according to DAZN.

'Here's one, f*** all the computers.'

Fury was asked by a reporter what he thought of AI scoring and whether he saw it as a potential solution to bad judging. He immediately asked what AI-outcome was, before replying, "by the review of that, absolutely s**t."

Fury then explained that he wasn't very fond of many computer-led automated services.

"Here's one, f*** all the computers. Keep the humans going. More jobs for humans, less jobs for computers. And f*** electric cars too, while we're at it."

Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Fury explained to reporters that several people told him he should have won by three or four rounds and he believed he was up by "at least two."

"I'll just always feel a little bit hard done by it," Fury continued, before correcting himself. "Not a little bit, actually, a lot. But I think when you don't get the knockout this is what happens. You can't guarantee a win."

The AI-generated judging was backed by Ring Magazine, the publication's first branded venture since it was purchased by Saudi Arabian adviser and minister Turki Alalshikh for the expressed purpose of revamping it.

Alalshikh is the current chairman of the board of directors of the General Entertainment Authority in Saudi Arabia. His cash injections have been responsible for many high-profile fights in recent years.

For example, one of Alalshikh's most recent power moves in the boxing world was an offer to Mike Tyson of $700 million for a rematch against Jake Paul.

Fury vs. Usyk 1 also took place in Riyadh and resulted in a split-decision victory for Usyk.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!