Mike Tyson reportedly offered $700 million for Jake Paul rematch — with one huge catch

After Mike Tyson lost to Jake Paul by a decision in November, a government executive from Saudi Arabia reportedly offered Tyson $700 million to take have a rematch.

As reported by several outlets including MMA Weekly, Saudi Arabian adviser and minister Turki Alalshikh offered Tyson the money if he is willing to participate in a "real" fight with Paul.

Alalshikh is the current chairman of the board of directors of the General Entertainment Authority in Saudi Arabia and is widely considered to have transformed the boxing landscape, typically with large injections of cash.

'Jake Paul is a joke.'

The $700 million offer was seemingly first reported by an Instagram page called FTTV, which cited Alalshikh as saying "Jake Paul is a joke."

Alalshikh then offered the caveat that Tyson would have to knock Paul out within the first three minutes of the fight to earn the money.

"I am giving Mike Tyson $700 million if he agrees to fight Jake Paul, this time in a real fight, and wins by KO in a maximum of three minutes," Alalshikh reportedly said.

It's difficult to know whether the offer is real, given that Alalshikh hasn't made any other public comments about Tyson since he was promoting the fight online in November.

The Saudi wasn't the only person seemingly unhappy with the outcome of the Netflix bout, with many notable celebrities saying they felt duped by the result.

NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin — who sat in the second row at the event — called the event a "lie" and even theorized that there were contract stipulations preventing Tyson from throwing his preferred punches.

"That fight was a lie," Irvin claimed. "Everybody's lying. ... They had no intentions to really strap it on. If you look through that, I didn't see one patented uppercut by Mike Tyson. What did Mike Tyson win on? Uppercut."

"He couldn't body and then uppercut. Like, how can you put that in a fight contract?" Irvin said.

At the same time, the enormous offer to Tyson showcases exactly what UFC President Dana White said is wrong with the current state of boxing.

Despite Alalshikh's previous claim that he was going to "fix" a broken sport, White said in October that the current boxing model "doesn't f***ing work. ... It takes a f***ing Saudi trillionaire to make boxing work."

White's words were in response to claims that he doesn't pay fighters enough and that there is more money for athletes, particularly UFC fighters, when they transition to boxing.

"Even Saudi trillionaires get tired of f***ing bulls***. It's all a myth," White said about the pay scales.

"All the people that are trying the boxing thing, they all end up losing s***loads of money."

